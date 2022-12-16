Read full article on original website
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, MissouriCJ CoombsFlorida, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
Hannibal Concert Association recipient of grant from the Riedel Foundation
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Riedel Foundation has announced a $5,000 grant award to the Hannibal Concert Association. The money will help the HCA in the 2022-23 season to cover performance fees and establish master classes with local youth for string and jazz programs. The Concert Association is building up...
Parson announces grants to help expand career and technical programs
Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants that will benefit career and technical centers in the state. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded funding to a number of Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with the intent to help them grow. One of the recipients of the grant is...
JWCC partners with Bethel AME Church for free computer literacy instruction
QUINCY — Bethel AME Church, 905 Oak, is the site for literacy classes for the public while partnering with John Wood Community College for instruction. The classes are free and open to the public. Genny Skeffington is the main instructor. Classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5...
O’Donnell Funeral Home, O’Donnell Cookson Life Celebration Home to match donations on Dec. 20
QUINCY — The James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal and the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home of Quincy will match every $20 bill donated to The Salvation Army’s kettles in Hannibal (up to $1,000) and Quincy (up to $1,500) on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In a press release,...
Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition receives $20,000 donation from golf tournament
QUINCY — Representatives from the Max Wombles Memorial Golf Tournament, family members and friends recently presented a check in the amount of $20,314.08 to the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition. This donation is the largest the coalition has received in its history. The presentation took place at Transitions of...
MRN THIS WEEK: Mike Elbe, JWCC
John Wood Community College President Mike Elbe discusses his departure from the school and the college’s importance to the community. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
School board filings close in Quincy, Adams County
Filings for School Boards in Illinois closed Monday evening. Listed below are the people running for those seats in the school district in Quincy and in Adams County. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
Dancing with the Local Stars returns for 13th year on Feb. 3
QUINCY — Dancing with the Local Stars returns for its 13th year on Friday, Feb. 3. The Ambiance, 5225 Kochs Lane, will be the venue for this year’s event, which features a cast of all-star dancing teams returning to the dance floor. The evening will begin with a...
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
UScellular names Smashey sales manager for Hannibal location
HANNIBAL, Mo. — UScellular recently named Taylor Smashey sales manager of the Hannibal store at 3650 Stardust. Smashey is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Smashey brings four years of retail and wireless experience to her new role, most recently holding the position of retail wireless consultant with UScellular.
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
QPD Blotter for Dec. 16, 2022
Amber M Kelley, 34, 826 Joshua St, FTA Failure to Reduce Speed at N 20th St and Spring St. Lodged 179. Seaira S Altheide and Rachelle S Altheide, 31, 1223 Horne St, Retial Theft at 5211 Broadway St. Lodged 168. Jacob L Valencia, 38, 609 Washington St, FTA OV Trespassing...
Gholston trial removed from January docket as he hires private counsel from St. Louis
QUINCY — A Quincy man facing three counts of first-degree murder has new counsel, and his January trial has been delayed. Devere Gholston, 27, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court on Monday morning before Judge Debra Wellborn. Gholston had been represented by public defenders Babette Brennan and John Citro, but St. Louis area attorney Matthew Radefeld entered his appearance for Gholston on Monday.
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
Aldermen approve paying city’s share of housing study
QUINCY — Weeks after agreeing to participate in a housing study with Adams County and the Great River Economic Development Foundation (GREDF), the Quincy City Council got around to paying the bill at Monday night’s meeting. A $3,500 invoice for the housing study was part of the regular...
Hannibal & Quincy Might Get a White Christmas After All – Maybe
I want you to focus on the word "might" when I say what I'm about to say. Hannibal, Missouri and Quincy, Illinois MIGHT get a white Christmas after all. Here's another word to keep in mind. It's the word "maybe". Remember when we asked recently about the chances of a...
Public input requested on U.S. 61 expressway EIS re-evaluation study
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is conducting a public survey to gather input on the U.S. 61 Expressway EIS re-evaluation study. The public survey period will conclude Dec. 30. In a press release, MoDOT project manager Christopher Knapp said, “It is important our engineers have a...
Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers
QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 28-year-old Shelby Kobra Kelly of Keokuk was arrested Thursday, December 15th by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Keokuk. Kelly is...
