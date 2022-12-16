Read full article on original website
enewschannels.com
HitPaw Video Converter Mac V2.6 Released with AI Vocal Remover, Video/Image Compressor, DVD to MP4 Converter
(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: HitPaw, a leader in the industry, incorporates AI-enabled capabilities into its main product to help consumers meet a variety of demands quickly and effectively. HitPaw Video Converter Mac V2.6.0 is sync to the Windows version with noteworthy features, including Spotify to MP3 Converter, AI Vocal Remover, Video/Image Compressor, DVD to MP4 Converter, and etc.
How to Transfer WhatsApp From Android to Apple iPhone 14 Without Factory Reset (2023)
(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: Transferring WhatsApp from Android to iPhone is quite challenging when people are trading in a new iPhone 14 from an old Android phone. Since the data includes large files, users fear losing WhatsApp messages while moving. “To provide better software for users, Tenorshare has offered a secure tool like Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer for transferring WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 14 without factory reset,” said Tenorshare spokesperson.
Choyce Peterson Negotiates Lease for Triton International’s Largest Global Office to Remain in Purchase, New York
(NORWALK, Conn.) — NEWS: Choyce Peterson, Inc. (choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on behalf of Triton International (Triton) (tritoninternational.com), an intermodal container leasing corporation, for a 39,649 square foot (SF) office at 100 Manhattanville Road in Purchase, N.Y. This transaction represents the largest office relocation lease on the east side of Westchester County completed in 2022. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan and Vice President Charlene O’Connell represented Triton International in this transaction.
Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS) announces its expansion into the San Francisco market
(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) — NEWS: Leading mold inspection and environmental testing company, Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS), today announces its expansion into the San Francisco market. This new operation will service customers from Santa Rosa to San Jose, continuing to provide affordable, professional, and high-quality mold inspection and testing services to all clients suffering from mold, indoor air-quality, and environmental issues.
Top 10 Population Health Management Solution Provider 2022: MediSked LLC Honored for Second Year
(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) — NEWS: MediSked, LLC was named as one of the Top 10 Population Health Management Solution Providers of 2022 by Medhealth Outlook, after being named one of the Top 10 Population Health Management Solution Companies of 2021 by Healthcare Tech Outlook. These issues of each magazine contain...
