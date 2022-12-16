(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: Transferring WhatsApp from Android to iPhone is quite challenging when people are trading in a new iPhone 14 from an old Android phone. Since the data includes large files, users fear losing WhatsApp messages while moving. “To provide better software for users, Tenorshare has offered a secure tool like Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer for transferring WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 14 without factory reset,” said Tenorshare spokesperson.

1 DAY AGO