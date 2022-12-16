ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 0

 

Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs place defenseman Rasmus Sandin on IR

After suffering a neck injury in the Toronto Maple Leafs' last game, Rasmus Sandin has been moved to injured reserve. Head coach Sheldon Keefe explained Wednesday that the team would re-evaluate him after the Christmas break, meaning a stint on IR doesn’t necessarily mean he will be out long term. Sandin must miss at least seven days, but the Maple Leafs don’t play again until Dec. 27 after Thursday’s afternoon match with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames activate defenseman Chris Tanev from injured reserve

The Calgary Flames are getting a key part of their defensive structure back, activating Chris Tanev from injured reserve after he missed the minimum of seven days. To make room on the roster, Radim Zohorna has been loaned back to the AHL. Tanev, 33, was injured blocking a shot against...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators sign Artem Zub to four-year contract extension

The Ottawa Senators have handed a nice Christmas gift to defenseman Artem Zub, signing him to a four-year extension. The deal is worth a total of $18.4M ($4.6M AAV) and will keep him in the organization through the 2026-27 season. Zub will hold a 10-team no-trade clause, and make the following:
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blue Jackets move forward Yegor Chinakhov to injured reserve

It’s hard to believe just how many Columbus Blue Jackets players have suffered serious injuries this season but the list just keeps getting longer. Today, Yegor Chinakhov was moved to injured reserve with an ankle injury. Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports that the young forward will get an MRI later today but is expected to be out of the lineup for a while.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks forward Luke Kunin undergoes ACL surgery

The San Jose Sharks will be without Luke Kunin for the rest of the 2022-23 season after he underwent successful ACL repair surgery. The injury happened December 13 against the Arizona Coyotes. In a statement, the Sharks included an estimated recovery timeline of six to eight months. San Jose has...
SAN JOSE, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

What the Philadelphia Flyers are thankful for in 2022

With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Philadelphia Flyers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ryan McDonagh returns for Predators

After staying up with the Nashville Predators on an emergency loan for more than two weeks, Jordan Gross has been returned to the AHL. The team recalled him when it sent Ryan McDonagh to injured reserve, and he played seven games since then. With McDonagh returning Wednesday night against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

