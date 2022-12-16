A truck allegedly stolen from a Yucca Valley home was spotted by the victim parked in the driveway of a neighbor’s home less than a block away. The victim, told Sheriff’s Deputies that a 2002 Chevy Silverado was stolen on Sunday night (December 18) from the residence in the 58600 block of Barron Dr in Yucca Valley. The victim said that they saw an unidentified male hotwire the vehicle and drive off.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO