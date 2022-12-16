Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
IID Clothing Drive Benefits Less Fortunate
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Less fortunate members of the Valley community are sporting new warm winter clothing thanks to an Imperial Irrigation District employee-driven clothing drive. The district hosted the clothing drive last month and collected numerous jackets, mittens, blankets, beanies, sweaters, socks, thermals and more to give away, the...
vvng.com
Hesperia seeks 2nd property seizure through eminent domain; eyes 19 acres near California Aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – City Council will vote on whether or not to use eminent domain to take vacant land near the California Aqueduct for its plan to construct a water retention basin, making it the second eminent domain proposal that will be presented Tuesday. The first up for...
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
daycreekhowl.org
New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents
Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
Register With the County for Emergency Notifications
In cases of impending danger the Riverside and/or San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments send high-speed mass notifications via telephone and text messages. In an effort to quickly communicate information about what is occurring. This system is known as the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS). The counties use a...
foxla.com
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
z1077fm.com
Stolen truck in Yucca Valley found at neighbor’s house one block away
A truck allegedly stolen from a Yucca Valley home was spotted by the victim parked in the driveway of a neighbor’s home less than a block away. The victim, told Sheriff’s Deputies that a 2002 Chevy Silverado was stolen on Sunday night (December 18) from the residence in the 58600 block of Barron Dr in Yucca Valley. The victim said that they saw an unidentified male hotwire the vehicle and drive off.
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests
December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
z1077fm.com
H.O.P.E. – Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement looks to help the unhoused in Morongo Basin
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted outreach to unhoused people in the Morongo Basin on Friday (December 16). The Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement, known as H.O.P.E. was explained by Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station Captain Robert Warrick during his appearance on last week’s Z1077 Up Close Show.
Vehicle Fired Upon While Traveling 10 Freeway
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A freeway shooting is under investigation after a vehicle was fired upon while traveling on the 10 Freeway not long after midnight Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Montclair Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Surrey Avenue in the city of Montclair regarding a vehicle...
theregistrysocal.com
Forbix Buys 86,674 SQFT Retail Asset in Victorville for $12.9MM
Across Southern California, retail assets continue to perform well, with a number of sales to show for it. In one recent transaction that closed on Dec. 2, an entity affiliated with Forbix paid $12,99 million, or nearly $150 per square foot for a 86,674 square foot retail center in Victorville. The seller in the transaction was an entity linked to Jaekyong L Han.
iheart.com
This Rancho Cucamonga Christmas Display Is Lighting Up The Inland Empire!!
For 40 years now Rancho Cucamonga has dominated the Inland Empire with their Christmas displays! Thoroughbred Avenue has been an attraction every year for Christmas and this year is no different! Watch the video above for more details.
vvng.com
31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
KTLA.com
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County
A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Man Arrested on Federal Complaint Alleging Armed Robbery Spree Last Month That Targeted Businesses in Orange County
December 21, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County man was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he committed eight armed robberies – and two attempted armed robberies – of businesses, mostly restaurants, during a week-long crime spree last month. George Arizon, 27, of...
No-Burn Order Issued Sunday in Southland
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland Sunday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
paininthepass.info
Victim ID’d In Deadly Head-On Crash In Lucerne Valley On Hwy 247
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Moises Soto, a 26-year-old resident of Anaheim, California, was identified as the crash victim by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the head-on crash that happened around 11:22am Sunday, December...
