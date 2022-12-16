ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IID Clothing Drive Benefits Less Fortunate

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Less fortunate members of the Valley community are sporting new warm winter clothing thanks to an Imperial Irrigation District employee-driven clothing drive. The district hosted the clothing drive last month and collected numerous jackets, mittens, blankets, beanies, sweaters, socks, thermals and more to give away, the...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
daycreekhowl.org

New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents

Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
CALIFORNIA STATE
IE Voice

Register With the County for Emergency Notifications

In cases of impending danger the Riverside and/or San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments send high-speed mass notifications via telephone and text messages. In an effort to quickly communicate information about what is occurring. This system is known as the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS). The counties use a...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Stolen truck in Yucca Valley found at neighbor’s house one block away

A truck allegedly stolen from a Yucca Valley home was spotted by the victim parked in the driveway of a neighbor’s home less than a block away. The victim, told Sheriff’s Deputies that a 2002 Chevy Silverado was stolen on Sunday night (December 18) from the residence in the 58600 block of Barron Dr in Yucca Valley. The victim said that they saw an unidentified male hotwire the vehicle and drive off.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests

December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Fired Upon While Traveling 10 Freeway

Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A freeway shooting is under investigation after a vehicle was fired upon while traveling on the 10 Freeway not long after midnight Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Montclair Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Surrey Avenue in the city of Montclair regarding a vehicle...
MONTCLAIR, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Forbix Buys 86,674 SQFT Retail Asset in Victorville for $12.9MM

Across Southern California, retail assets continue to perform well, with a number of sales to show for it. In one recent transaction that closed on Dec. 2, an entity affiliated with Forbix paid $12,99 million, or nearly $150 per square foot for a 86,674 square foot retail center in Victorville. The seller in the transaction was an entity linked to Jaekyong L Han.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA.com

22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County

A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Victim ID’d In Deadly Head-On Crash In Lucerne Valley On Hwy 247

LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Moises Soto, a 26-year-old resident of Anaheim, California, was identified as the crash victim by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the head-on crash that happened around 11:22am Sunday, December...
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA

