Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
Legendary Golf Star Is Suing His Own Son, Grandson
Legendary golfer Gary Player is suing his own son and grandson, according to a new report from the Palm Beach Post. The lawsuit reportedly stems from issues regarding memorabilia, including trophies and clubs. According to the new lawsuit, Player said his son and grandson have sold or tried to sell the memorabilia despite an agreement requiring the items be returned to the nine-time major championship winner.
Bryson DeChambeau Reacts To The Decision By The Masters
The Masters made a massive decision on Tuesday morning regarding LIV Golf players for next year's tournament. Chairman Fred Ridley announced that any golfer who qualified for the tournament based on the previous criteria will be invited to play in the 2023 tournament. That means even LIV Golf players can play, despite the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's continued feud.
GolfWRX
Six-year-old golf prodigy signs Name, Image and Likeness deal with bag manufacturer
Last weekend, the PNC Championship saw golf legend Vijay Singh team up with his son Qass to defeat the John Daly duo I and II. Behind them, and in eighth place, were Tiger Woods and son Charlie, for obvious reasons the most-discussed 13-year-old in the golfing world. Both found their respective leg injuries just too much of a handicap to repeat last year’s flying runner-up position, but still looked to have a heap of fun.
GolfWRX
The biggest single equipment change that helped your score? – GolfWRXers discuss
“But in the past few years, I’ve been more honest with myself and made changes like getting rid of my four iron in favor of a hybrid among 3-4 other changes. If you had to pick one thing, e.g. using a 4/5 wood instead of a 3 wood, using lighter/graphite shafts, putting more hybrids into play, etc. – what would you say has made the most positive impact on your score?”
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Masters Announcement
It was announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club will invite golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria to the 2023 tournament. That means 16 players from LIV Golf are on track to be part of the field. "Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we...
Golf.com
With one statement, Augusta National ends frivolous debate
Augusta National doesn’t do December statements but, as with all other oddities of 2022, here…we…are. LIV golfers will indeed be allowed to play in the 2023 Masters, Augusta National announced Tuesday. You can exhale now, if you were still holding your breath. ANGC Chairman Fred Ridley released...
Nelly Korda steals spotlight the last 2 tournaments of year
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lee Trevino was holding court on the practice range at the PNC Championship as only he can, mixing swing advice with Merry Mex humor. He stopped to watch one player swing. It was Nelly Korda, and he joined a growing fan club. “These boys better...
Golf World Reacts to Decision on LIV Golfers at Masters
The golf world had a lot to say about LIV Golf members and PGA Tour players coming together at the Masters.
TMZ.com
Shannon Sharpe Roasts Deion Sanders Over Amputated Toes, 'No Flip Flops For You, Huh?'
Apparently nothing is off limits when it comes to Shannon Sharpe's trash talking -- not even Deion Sanders' horrifying foot ailments -- 'cause the Broncos legend roasted the hell out of Prime's amputated toes this week. Shannon took his "Club Shay Shay" podcast on the road to Boulder, Colorado, to...
How To Choose Golf Irons
Looking to invest in a new set of irons? We take you through a number of factors to consider before choosing your next set
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR GETS PENALTY OVERTURNED IN RARE DISPLAY OF SPORTSMANSHIP
This one play (combined with yet another dominant season) could have the Lady Byng Trophy locked up for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. He could have kept his mouth shut and taken the powerplay in a scoreless hockey game, but he did the honorable thing and made sure the referee made the right call.
TMZ.com
Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Gives $22,500 To Target Center Employees
Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert beat Santa to the punch this week -- bringing cash gifts to 450-plus Target Center employees just ahead of Christmas!!. The NBA player delivered the staffers $50 each on Monday ... a huge gesture, when you consider the final bill totaled over $22,500!!. According to...
thecomeback.com
The Masters makes huge decision on LIV Golf players
The Masters golf tournament which annually takes place in April in Augusta,Ga, made a huge announcement regarding LIV players to play in next year’s tournament. It appears despite the rift between the PGA and LIV Tour players, the tournament will allow those players to participate in next year’s tournament.
Ex-NCAA champion reaches deal to purchase Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns will soon have a new owner, and he is one who knows his way around a basketball court. Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a deal to purchase the Suns, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The purchase price is in the neighborhood of $4 billion, which would be a record for an... The post Ex-NCAA champion reaches deal to purchase Phoenix Suns appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gary Player Sues Son, Grandson Amid Dispute Over Memorabilia
The 87-year-old’s son and grandson allegedly sold his trophies and clubs against his wishes.
Olivia Dunne Models a Red Lacy Slip Dress in Her Latest Viral TikTok
The LSU gymnast showed off the outfit in her kitchen.
Decision Made on LIV Golfers Playing at the 2023 Masters Tournament
Here is how the 2023 Masters tournament will handle players currently on the LIV Golf circuit.
