The Spun

Legendary Golf Star Is Suing His Own Son, Grandson

Legendary golfer Gary Player is suing his own son and grandson, according to a new report from the Palm Beach Post. The lawsuit reportedly stems from issues regarding memorabilia, including trophies and clubs. According to the new lawsuit, Player said his son and grandson have sold or tried to sell the memorabilia despite an agreement requiring the items be returned to the nine-time major championship winner.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Reacts To The Decision By The Masters

The Masters made a massive decision on Tuesday morning regarding LIV Golf players for next year's tournament. Chairman Fred Ridley announced that any golfer who qualified for the tournament based on the previous criteria will be invited to play in the 2023 tournament. That means even LIV Golf players can play, despite the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's continued feud.
GolfWRX

Six-year-old golf prodigy signs Name, Image and Likeness deal with bag manufacturer

Last weekend, the PNC Championship saw golf legend Vijay Singh team up with his son Qass to defeat the John Daly duo I and II. Behind them, and in eighth place, were Tiger Woods and son Charlie, for obvious reasons the most-discussed 13-year-old in the golfing world. Both found their respective leg injuries just too much of a handicap to repeat last year’s flying runner-up position, but still looked to have a heap of fun.
GolfWRX

The biggest single equipment change that helped your score? – GolfWRXers discuss

“But in the past few years, I’ve been more honest with myself and made changes like getting rid of my four iron in favor of a hybrid among 3-4 other changes. If you had to pick one thing, e.g. using a 4/5 wood instead of a 3 wood, using lighter/graphite shafts, putting more hybrids into play, etc. – what would you say has made the most positive impact on your score?”
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Masters Announcement

It was announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club will invite golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria to the 2023 tournament. That means 16 players from LIV Golf are on track to be part of the field. "Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we...
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

With one statement, Augusta National ends frivolous debate

Augusta National doesn’t do December statements but, as with all other oddities of 2022, here…we…are. LIV golfers will indeed be allowed to play in the 2023 Masters, Augusta National announced Tuesday. You can exhale now, if you were still holding your breath. ANGC Chairman Fred Ridley released...
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Monthly

How To Choose Golf Irons

Looking to invest in a new set of irons? We take you through a number of factors to consider before choosing your next set
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR GETS PENALTY OVERTURNED IN RARE DISPLAY OF SPORTSMANSHIP

This one play (combined with yet another dominant season) could have the Lady Byng Trophy locked up for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. He could have kept his mouth shut and taken the powerplay in a scoreless hockey game, but he did the honorable thing and made sure the referee made the right call.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

The Masters makes huge decision on LIV Golf players

The Masters golf tournament which annually takes place in April in Augusta,Ga, made a huge announcement regarding LIV players to play in next year’s tournament. It appears despite the rift between the PGA and LIV Tour players, the tournament will allow those players to participate in next year’s tournament.
AUGUSTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NCAA champion reaches deal to purchase Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will soon have a new owner, and he is one who knows his way around a basketball court. Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a deal to purchase the Suns, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The purchase price is in the neighborhood of $4 billion, which would be a record for an... The post Ex-NCAA champion reaches deal to purchase Phoenix Suns appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ

