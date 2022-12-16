S&P 500 index bounced from 3,800 level – was it a reversal or just upward correction?. The S&P 500 index gained 1.49% yesterday, as it retraced some of the recent declines. It went closer to the 3,900 level again after bouncing from Tuesday’s new local low of 3,795.62. On Tuesday the markets were very volatile, but they didn’t extend their declines. Recently the S&P 500 reacted to last week’s Wednesday’s FOMC interest rate hike, among other factors.

4 HOURS AGO