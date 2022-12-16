Read full article on original website
The 7 Best Ways To Build Generational Wealth, According To Experts
All of us want to give our children the best, and often that includes financial security after we're gone. In a nation where even people making six figures may be living paycheck to paycheck, creating...
The Theory Behind Buy-And-Hold Makes Intuitive Sense
Buy-and-Hold makes sense. I don’t like it. I believe that the relentless promotion of the Buy-and-Hold strategy, especially the claim that Buy-and-Hold is research-based, has been a tragic mistake. I believe that Robert Shiller’s Nobel-prize-winning research finding, that valuations affect long-term returns and that therefore all investors who hope...
How To Save A Million Dollars In 30 Years
Many people have the goal of saving a million dollars before they retire. They want to be able to enjoy their retirement without having to worry about money. The truth is, even with a million dollars, you’ll probably still need to budget to make it last. However, every retirement...
Five Funds To Watch For 2023
Pyrford Global Total Return – aiming to deliver inflation-beating returns over the long term. Schroder Managed Balanced – diversification is core. M&G Global Macro Bond – experience in the bond market. Jupiter Income – where next for dividends?. Legal & General International Index – global reach...
Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
Viking Therapeutics stock jumped after Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted trial results for their new NASHf treatment. A similar parallel move occurred in 2018. Viking could potentially be a buyer for Madrigal’s new drug. VKTX has long been a promising stock, and they still persist. EPS, technically, is negative, but value...
Stocks – Short-Term Uncertainty Following Recent Declines
S&P 500 index bounced from 3,800 level – was it a reversal or just upward correction?. The S&P 500 index gained 1.49% yesterday, as it retraced some of the recent declines. It went closer to the 3,900 level again after bouncing from Tuesday’s new local low of 3,795.62. On Tuesday the markets were very volatile, but they didn’t extend their declines. Recently the S&P 500 reacted to last week’s Wednesday’s FOMC interest rate hike, among other factors.
These Are The 10 Biggest Centralized Exchange (CEX) Cryptocurrencies
Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges or CEXs are online platforms with the primary function of allowing traders to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Anyone with an internet connection can use a CEX to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Coins or tokens that are native to these platforms or facilitate their functioning are CEX tokens....
Indaba Capital Discloses 8.8% ON24 Stake And Plans To Discuss Ways To Improve Share Price With The Board
Discusses the activists plans it intends to discuss with management and provides some analysis on the company. Fintel reports that today, activist hedge fund Indaba Capital Management, L.P. filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,240,256 shares in online virtual events platform, ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF). This represents an 8.8% stake in the company and makes Indaba the second largest shareholder on the register after Lynrock Lake LP.
The Challenge Of Not Working With An Exit Planning Advisor
When planning to exit your business, having the proper team in place is paramount to your success. CEPA and Founding Partner of REAG, Scott Mashuda shares what he and his buy-side client experienced when trying to close on a deal with an owner who was ill-prepared to exit their business.
Santa Rally Revs Up, Top Shares For 2022 And Economic Prospects For 2023
A Santa rally has shown up, but it may be a short lived sleigh ride of optimism as a UK recession rolls in. Energy stocks rise as crude price lift for fourth session in a row. BP, Shell and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust among the most sold shares this year.
Mortgage Rates Trend Down But Affordable Homeownership Remains Elusive
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) announced the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.27% as of Dec. 22, down from last week when it averaged 6.31%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.69%, up from last week when it averaged 5.54%. Qualivian Investment Partners November 2022 Performance Update. Qualivian Investment Partners performance update for the...
Did Federal Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Offer Massive Amount Of Extra Cash To Households?
Congress approved several federal coronavirus stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic. These stimulus checks helped millions of people across the country, and there are several data points that prove this. Still, there are many who argued that the federal government didn’t do enough to help Americans. Recent data from the Federal Reserve, however, suggests otherwise.
Should Investors Count On A Santa Claus Rally?
Industry research has empirically proven different types of calendar anomalies. Most scholars have a difficult time rationalizing these phenomena, and many even dismiss them. In this series, we look to elaborate on these anomalies in the equity market and extend them into the options market. We discussed the Day-of-the-Week effect...
S&P 500’s Turnaround
S&P 500 was slated to rise either during yesterday, or today, as the discussed barrage of tightening and worsening real economy news drove asset prices inordinately lower on Friday too. Monday‘s feeble upswing wasn‘t restored after the open, and steady deterioration breaking through 3,850 opened the gates to 3,815 and potentially 3,780s then. Japanese jitters didn‘t help.
General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
General Mills is down following strong Q2 results and guidance. The market is offering a textbook entry point but it is not one without risks. The guidance for the back half of F23 is better than expected and should support share prices. General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has been advancing on solid...
S&P 500 – A Sense Of Reality
S&P 500 finished Friday on a weak note – gloomy string of tightening news from around the world, disappointing the markets and dialing back risk sentiment considerably. Coupled with the real economy hits – retreating LEIs, retail sales starting in my view a subdued period, manufacturing and housing in full retreat mode, and layoffs rising.
The Long-Term Interest Rates Are Rising Globally
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The big news is long-term interest rates are now rising around the globe. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield is 3.69% today. The German 10-year yield is 2.29%, the Italian 10-year yield is 4.47%, Spain’s 10-year yield is 3.4% and Britain’s 10-yield is 3.62%. But the real surprise is Japan. Japan’s 10-year bond yield is now 0.42%, up from 0.26% yesterday.
