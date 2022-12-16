ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police searching for missing woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 59-year-old Annette Foster was last seen in the 200 block of Roslyn Street in the city of Buffalo. She is described as a black female wearing black pants, black boots and a beige sweater/jacket. Anyone with information on […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville man indicted for leaving scene of fatal incident in Buffalo

A Mayville man has been indicted for leaving the scene of a fatal incident after hitting a bicyclist in the city of Buffalo in July. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn today announced that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, of Mayville, was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek on an indictment charging him with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death (Class D felony), one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A misdemeanors).
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Blizzard Memory: National Guard In The Streets [VIDEO]

The Buffalo and Western New York area is under a BLIZZARD WARNING. The snow and the wind are about to make travel impossible and is not recommended from Friday to Sunday. The biggest issue will be the blowing and drifting snow. Things are about to get wild as we will see the pressure drop dramatically and take the temperature with it. From the 50's to the teens in a matter of minutes! The weather term, Bomb Cyclone, it what we are officially going to see here in the Buffalo area.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man gets probation for wire fraud during pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a year of probation for wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, 57-year-old Leo Benevento fraudulently obtained two loans from the Small Business Association under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. He submitted false applications for loans related to his businesses, “WNY […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in fatal stabbing, charged with manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal stabbing, according to Buffalo police. Officers responded to the 300 block of Riley Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday and found 56-year-old Katherine Crofton of Buffalo with multiple stab wounds. She later died at ECMC. On Tuesday, police say they arrested 45-year-old […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man convicted on murder charge from 2021

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been found guilty on a murder charge that occurred in February 2021, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Monday. Jamel Lyons was convicted for the shooting death of Allah Reese, also of Niagara Falls, on February 1, 2021. He is charged with second degree murder. “This […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]

Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters. Aside from the Great Blizzard of ’88, the following storms are considered "historic" by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While the 1888 storm was not listed with the others on the NOAA webpage, it was definitely a deadly and dangerous storm that hit NY.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy