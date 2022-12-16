Read full article on original website
Buffalo police searching for missing woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 59-year-old Annette Foster was last seen in the 200 block of Roslyn Street in the city of Buffalo. She is described as a black female wearing black pants, black boots and a beige sweater/jacket. Anyone with information on […]
WGRZ TV
City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
NYS Thruway: Need to know for the Christmas weekend storm
Starting Friday morning at 6am all tandem trailers and all trucks with empty trailers will not be allowed on the Thruway from the Henrietta exit to the Pennsyvania State line in both directions.
chautauquatoday.com
Mayville man indicted for leaving scene of fatal incident in Buffalo
A Mayville man has been indicted for leaving the scene of a fatal incident after hitting a bicyclist in the city of Buffalo in July. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn today announced that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, of Mayville, was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek on an indictment charging him with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death (Class D felony), one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A misdemeanors).
Flood Threat: Mandatory Evacuation For Residents Of This WNY Town
Residents of this Western New York town must evacuate their homes due to the threat of flooding. Not only will WNY be pummeled by snow, but there is also a significant threat of flooding in the area. Residents of Hoover Beach in Hamburg, NY, must evacuate their homes by 8 pm tonight, according to Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak.
Buffalo police locate previously missing vulnerable adult
The Buffalo Police Department announced Wednesday night that 79-year-old AJ Briggs has been located safely.
Mayor Brown announces closing, changes in advance of weekend storm
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced a number of closings and changes Wednesday ahead of predicted harsh winter weather this holiday weekend.
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to assault in October 2021
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a Buffalo man was sentenced to six years in prison in connection to an assault in October 2021.
Buffalo Blizzard Memory: National Guard In The Streets [VIDEO]
The Buffalo and Western New York area is under a BLIZZARD WARNING. The snow and the wind are about to make travel impossible and is not recommended from Friday to Sunday. The biggest issue will be the blowing and drifting snow. Things are about to get wild as we will see the pressure drop dramatically and take the temperature with it. From the 50's to the teens in a matter of minutes! The weather term, Bomb Cyclone, it what we are officially going to see here in the Buffalo area.
Buffalo Schools Cancel Classes Due To Threat Of Historic Storm
Buffalo Schools will be closed due to the potentially historic storm that is headed to Western New York. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a blizzard warning this morning, Thursday, December 22, 2022. A Blizzard Warning was issued for the Niagara Frontier, including the Buffalo Metro area. Lake effect...
Buffalo teen who was shot arraigned on gun charge
On Nov. 5, Buffalo police responded to the scene of a shooting inside of Zone Once Complex on East Amherst street where, they say, he and three other people had been injured by gunfire.
Weekend Blizzard Could Lead To Another “Ice Car” In Buffalo
Another massive blizzard-like storm is coming to Western New York this weekend and along with snow and ice are heavy winds that could cause huge waves along Lake Erie. The last time we saw huge waves along the Lake paired with sub-freezing weather was in 2016 which lead to one "ice car" going viral.
BPS announces schools will be closed December 23
"Due to the projected severe weather event for tomorrow, Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on December 23, 2022," the announcement reads.
Niagara Falls man gets probation for wire fraud during pandemic
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a year of probation for wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, 57-year-old Leo Benevento fraudulently obtained two loans from the Small Business Association under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. He submitted false applications for loans related to his businesses, “WNY […]
Arrest made in fatal stabbing, charged with manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal stabbing, according to Buffalo police. Officers responded to the 300 block of Riley Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday and found 56-year-old Katherine Crofton of Buffalo with multiple stab wounds. She later died at ECMC. On Tuesday, police say they arrested 45-year-old […]
Erie County Gas Prices Lowest In New York State?
We have been dealing with high gas prices all year long, but soon Erie County could end up with the lowest gas prices in the entire state of New York. The New York State "Gas Tax Holiday" is set to expire on December 31st and that means the price of gas will go up across the state.
Many Schools In Erie County Already Closed Friday Due To Possible Blizzard
The Meteorologists aren't mixing words about this upcoming storm. There is now a blizzard warning and schools are closing early. A bunch of kids in Western New York are rejoicing today as they find out that their holiday break has just been extended by at least one day. Most schools...
Niagara Falls man convicted on murder charge from 2021
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been found guilty on a murder charge that occurred in February 2021, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Monday. Jamel Lyons was convicted for the shooting death of Allah Reese, also of Niagara Falls, on February 1, 2021. He is charged with second degree murder. “This […]
8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]
Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters. Aside from the Great Blizzard of ’88, the following storms are considered "historic" by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While the 1888 storm was not listed with the others on the NOAA webpage, it was definitely a deadly and dangerous storm that hit NY.
