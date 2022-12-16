Read full article on original website
Oceans
5d ago
So let's refer to corruption, incompetence and sheer ignorance as flaws
Reply
9
Related
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Biden's welfare 'handouts' keep Americans 'trapped' on the 'government dole forever,' researcher warns
Heritage Foundation Research Fellow E.J. Antoni expands on his recent op-ed breaking down how it pays off not to work under President Biden's welfare programs.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
decrypt.co
Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%
The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
FBI, DOJ warn of 'staggering increase' in cases of sexploitation among minors
The FBI issued a national public safety alert Monday about a “staggering increase” in cases over the last year.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
'Michelle Obama Trail' $3.6M Funding in Omnibus Bill Sparks Republican Fury
Some Republicans have publicly expressed their anger at a provision for a walking trail in Georgia named after the former first lady.
Appeals court says U.S. cannot mandate federal contractor COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the White House could not require federal contractors to ensure that their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of government contracts.
Texas Democrat Mayor Defies Joe Biden to Admit Scale of Migrant Crisis
The El Paso mayor had reportedly been urged by the Biden administration not to issue an emergency declaration over concerns about surging migrant crossings.
Mayor Eric Adams calls out Hochul, feds as NYC braces for flood of migrants with end of Title 42
The number of migrants coming to the Big Apple is expected to snowball with the lifting of Title 42 this week – with 10 to 15 busloads of asylum seekers set to arrive in the next two days, according to dire warnings issued by Mayor Eric Adams and City Hall on Sunday. In an email blast sent to City Council members and their staff, the Adams administration noted that New York City’s shelter system was at capacity and stressed that it had reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Biden for help. “Please be advised that due to the lifting of Title 42...
qhubonews.com
The Biden-Harris Administration has undertaken more than 100 moves in 2022 to enhance energy efficiency regulations and help families save money.
Department of Energy Proposes New Lightbulb Efficiency Rule. Today, the White House and the Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has surpassed its goal to take 100 actions in 2022 to strengthen energy efficiency standards for a range of appliances and equipment to lower costs for American families. These new standards advanced by the Biden-Harris Administration will help save the average family at least $100 annually through lower energy bills.
One-fifth of older adults with health concerns skip emergency care due to cost: research
Story at a glance Cost concerns prevent more than 20 percent of Americans between the ages 50 and 80 from seeking emergency medical care even when they think they may need it, according to a new study. Of the more than 2,000 older Americans surveyed, most reported concerns about the costs of emergency department visits.…
A man with a back injury seeks a medically assisted death because he can't afford rent- Doctor signs off on the request
Amir Farsoud recently shared that, fearing he may lose his housing and with no significant relationships, he applied for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) instead. Farsoud was disabled due to a back injury. The injury makes him suffer near-continuous pain. [i]
The supply chain crisis is coming to an end — but 2 looming threats could reignite the chaos
Supply chains are running more smoothly than they have in more than two years. But there are still risks looming that could disrupt them again.
Governors cite Medicaid costs in asking Biden to end COVID public health emergency
(The Center Square) - Twenty-five governors signed a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to end the federal public health emergency in April, saying Medicaid costs are costing their states millions. States received more money for Medicaid during the PHE but cannot remove anyone from the program's rolls until...
On Immigration, American Workers Are Being Asked to Fund Our Own Demise | Opinion
The bottom line is this: Under the current administration, the American worker is being asked to fund his or her own demise.
Five eye-popping spending items in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill
Federal lawmakers made public a massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Tuesday morning. Here are five eye-popping spending items inside it.
Report: Majority of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, many blame rising inflation
(The Center Square) – Recently released survey data reports that the majority of Americans are feeling the pain of inflation and living paycheck to paycheck. PYMNTS released its latest survey, which showed that as of November, 63% of U.S. consumers say they are living paycheck to paycheck, a 3% increase from the previous month but roughly the same as this time last year. “Paycheck-to-paycheck consumers are less likely to be...
Comments / 3