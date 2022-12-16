ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Oceans
5d ago

So let's refer to corruption, incompetence and sheer ignorance as flaws

The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
CNN

Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
decrypt.co

Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%

The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
New York Post

Mayor Eric Adams calls out Hochul, feds as NYC braces for flood of migrants with end of Title 42

The number of migrants coming to the Big Apple is expected to snowball with the lifting of Title 42 this week – with 10 to 15 busloads of asylum seekers set to arrive in the next two days, according to dire warnings issued by Mayor Eric Adams and City Hall on Sunday. In an email blast sent to City Council members and their staff, the Adams administration noted that New York City’s shelter system was at capacity and stressed that it had reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Biden for help. “Please be advised that due to the lifting of Title 42...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qhubonews.com

The Biden-⁠Harris Administration has undertaken more than 100 moves in 2022 to enhance energy efficiency regulations and help families save money.

Department of Energy Proposes New Lightbulb Efficiency Rule. Today, the White House and the Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has surpassed its goal to take 100 actions in 2022 to strengthen energy efficiency standards for a range of appliances and equipment to lower costs for American families. These new standards advanced by the Biden-Harris Administration will help save the average family at least $100 annually through lower energy bills.
The Center Square

Report: Majority of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, many blame rising inflation

(The Center Square) – Recently released survey data reports that the majority of Americans are feeling the pain of inflation and living paycheck to paycheck. PYMNTS released its latest survey, which showed that as of November, 63% of U.S. consumers say they are living paycheck to paycheck, a 3% increase from the previous month but roughly the same as this time last year. “Paycheck-to-paycheck consumers are less likely to be...

