Kate Moss Brings Back Her Iconic Pink Hair for Marc Jacobs
Kate Moss wasn't always the blonde fashion vixen we're used to seeing. \u201cKate Moss @ s/s \u201899 Gianni Versace\u201d. \u201ckate moss photographed by juergen teller, sporting pink hair one week after coloring it for the versace s/s 1999 show\u201d. — venus marie (@venus marie) 1605291076.
Are White Lotus' Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall A Thing?
The second season of The White Lotus may be over, but the off-screen romance rumors are just starting to heat up. While the two may not have shared a lot of screen time together, speculation that Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall are more than just co-stars is currently running rampant after a tip published by everyone's favorite Instagram gossip hound, DeuxMoi, insinuated the two might be an item. Neither Fahy nor Woodall have confirmed that they're dating (that would be way too easy), but the mere suggestion has already triggered an exhaustive social media investigation of the pair's interactions, scrutinizing everything down to emoji choice.
Dolly Parton Buried An Unreleased Track Under Dollywood
As if there weren't already enough reasons to love Dollywood, it turns out that a secret lies buried deep beneath the hallowed grounds of the country legend's namesake theme park. Fresh off of her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton confirmed what many long thought...
Vincent Tiley Explores Body Proximity in a Post-Pandemic Era
Now going on three years since the pandemic first started, it's clear that its psychological effects fundamentally changed norms around physical closeness. Coupled with the isolating nature of the internet era, our connection with our body — and other bodies — is worth examining. A new photo series...
Lana Del Rey's Album Campaign Is the Ultimate Ex Revenge
Just when you thought Lana Del Rey's forthcoming record, Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, couldn't get any more peak-Lana, the singer is taking an extremely targeted approach for its rollout with a single billboard posted in her ex's hometown. Showing us that she doesn't need to...
JoJo Siwa Says She Was Used For 'Clout' After Avery Cyrus Split
JoJo Siwa says she was taken advantage of. As you may have seen, the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum and Avery Cyrus made the interesting decision to announce their breakup in a sponsored TikTok for Royal Caribbean Cruises earlier this week. And while JoJo may have been all smiles when presenting the 22-year-old creator with her "sorry for breaking up with you present," a new video appears to hint at their split being far less amicable than it initially seemed.
LaNisha Cole Talks 'Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon
LaNisha Cole is ready to move on. On Wednesday, December 21, the former Price Is Right model took to her Instagram Story to share some thoughts on love, heartbreak and "leaving toxic relationships" after previously appearing to take Nick Cannon — with whom she shares 4-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole — to task for "fake photo ops" with his other kids and their mothers.
MSCHF's New Cereal Is Just One Big Fruit Loop
In what sounds like the sugar-addled fantasies of a fifth grader tasked with inventing a new breakfast dish, Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF's has returned to drop their new cereal that consists just one giant Fruit Loop. The 87th drop from the art and streetwear agitators, "The Big Fruit Loop" sees...
