MUNISING, Mich. (WZMQ) – Wednesday afternoon, a three-year ordeal came to an end for the family of the late Tim Mozader. Mozader, 58 at the time, was killed in May 2019. His roommate Jason Sadowski was arrested, and now, three years later, has been sentenced to life in prison.

ALGER COUNTY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO