Read full article on original website
Related
wzmq19.com
One driver killed in a snowmobile accident
ALGER COUNTY, Mich (WZMQ) – On December 19th at around 9:00 pm, the Michigan State Police, Alger EMS, and Alger County Sheriffs Dept. responded to a reported snowmobile accident on Trail #7, 1 mile north of Buckhorn Rd. in Autrain Township. First responders concluded that the victim, a 50-year-old...
wzmq19.com
Fentanyl pills, meth seized during drug trafficking investigation in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich — Police seized fentanyl pills and meth and made an arrest as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Escanaba, according to the city’s department of public safety. It started when officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Rd. around 8:10 p.m....
wzmq19.com
Jason Sadowski sentenced to life in prison for killing his roommate
MUNISING, Mich. (WZMQ) – Wednesday afternoon, a three-year ordeal came to an end for the family of the late Tim Mozader. Mozader, 58 at the time, was killed in May 2019. His roommate Jason Sadowski was arrested, and now, three years later, has been sentenced to life in prison.
Comments / 0