California State

William Davis
5d ago

But California hasn’t lifted a finger to increase its ability to provide more electricity, and decided to build only homes with electric appliances only 🤪 smells like Newsom is involved in this intelligent decision

Darren
5d ago

That won't affect the grid. 😂😂😂. Newsom must be getting kick backs for all these changes.

JohnE
5d ago

Asinine. This is fascism, when a state interferes with market forces for outcomes. Check wikipedia.

