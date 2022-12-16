The second season of The White Lotus may be over, but the off-screen romance rumors are just starting to heat up. While the two may not have shared a lot of screen time together, speculation that Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall are more than just co-stars is currently running rampant after a tip published by everyone's favorite Instagram gossip hound, DeuxMoi, insinuated the two might be an item. Neither Fahy nor Woodall have confirmed that they're dating (that would be way too easy), but the mere suggestion has already triggered an exhaustive social media investigation of the pair's interactions, scrutinizing everything down to emoji choice.

1 DAY AGO