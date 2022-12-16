Read full article on original website
We Asked AI to Explain Buccal Fat Removal
In recent weeks, "Buccal Fat Removal" has become the cosmetic procedure everyone's Googling — especially after a recent Instagram post and appearance by Funny Girl star Lea Michele where her cheeks looked noticeably more sculpted and sunken than usual. In order to better understand what all this means, we asked Artificial Intelligence (AI) to explain the trend, below.
Meghan Markle curtsied on ‘Suits’ years before meeting Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle had at least some idea of how to curtsy in front of Queen Elizabeth II. After the former actress claimed she “didn’t know what [she] was doing” when she first met the late monarch back in 2016, a resurfaced clip from “Suits” showing her curtsying has gone viral. During a 2010 episode of the drama series, Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Zane, did a small, understated curtsy in front of Rick Hoffman, who played attorney Louis Litt. An Instagram user — whose page is filled with news about the royal family — recently posted the footage, claiming that Markle’s “perfect” execution...
Are White Lotus' Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall A Thing?
The second season of The White Lotus may be over, but the off-screen romance rumors are just starting to heat up. While the two may not have shared a lot of screen time together, speculation that Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall are more than just co-stars is currently running rampant after a tip published by everyone's favorite Instagram gossip hound, DeuxMoi, insinuated the two might be an item. Neither Fahy nor Woodall have confirmed that they're dating (that would be way too easy), but the mere suggestion has already triggered an exhaustive social media investigation of the pair's interactions, scrutinizing everything down to emoji choice.
Vincent Tiley Explores Body Proximity in a Post-Pandemic Era
Now going on three years since the pandemic first started, it's clear that its psychological effects fundamentally changed norms around physical closeness. Coupled with the isolating nature of the internet era, our connection with our body — and other bodies — is worth examining. A new photo series...
Fans Just Uncovered a 'Love Actually' Blunder That They Can't Unsee
Love Actually has been a classic Christmas romantic comedy since it first came out in 2003, with a cast filled with big names like Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Laura Linney, and the late Alan Rickman, among others. Although it's faced criticism over parts of...
Ashley Graham Responds to Critic Saying She Takes Fat Positivity Too Far
Ashley Graham is fighting the trolls by starting her own online trend. This past weekend, the supermodel took to Instagram to post a few photos of herself in a backless gold minidress and, needless to say, she looked absolutely stunning. However, we also know that the internet isn't exactly a kind place for anyone above a size two, so it was only a matter of time under the body shamers arrived, including one self-proclaimed "anti-woke journalist."
Lana Del Rey's Album Campaign Is the Ultimate Ex Revenge
Just when you thought Lana Del Rey's forthcoming record, Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, couldn't get any more peak-Lana, the singer is taking an extremely targeted approach for its rollout with a single billboard posted in her ex's hometown. Showing us that she doesn't need to...
JoJo Siwa Says She Was Used For 'Clout' After Avery Cyrus Split
JoJo Siwa says she was taken advantage of. As you may have seen, the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum and Avery Cyrus made the interesting decision to announce their breakup in a sponsored TikTok for Royal Caribbean Cruises earlier this week. And while JoJo may have been all smiles when presenting the 22-year-old creator with her "sorry for breaking up with you present," a new video appears to hint at their split being far less amicable than it initially seemed.
Dolly Parton Buried An Unreleased Track Under Dollywood
As if there weren't already enough reasons to love Dollywood, it turns out that a secret lies buried deep beneath the hallowed grounds of the country legend's namesake theme park. Fresh off of her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton confirmed what many long thought...
