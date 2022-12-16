ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

Mets sign ex-White Sox infielder

The New York Mets front office doesn’t seem to sleep. In the latest installment of the frequent offseason deals, the Mets are signing infielder Danny Mendick to a one-year, $1 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Mendick made his major-league...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 2 trades that completely blow it all up

The Chicago Bulls are stuck in a tough spot. They theoretically have the pieces to build a true contender around, but a litany of issues surrounding their on-court chemistry and off the court dynamics have stunted their progress. Chief among those issues are reports that teammates have had issues with...
CHICAGO, IL
Viva El Birdos

The Cardinals Outfield Is Set

This article is inspired by all the mock trades I’m seeing for Bryan Reynolds and all the talk around needing a fourth outfielder. I’m here to tell you that those things can be fun to talk about but they aren’t realistic. The St. Louis Cardinals are not going to make a move for another outfielder. They simply are not. It wouldn’t make sense for them to do so after they have played the offseason the way they have.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyHomers

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This Again

Second-year QB Justin Fields is having a sensational break-out year for the Chicago Bears, but what we are witnessing may be the only time we ever see it in his career. According to Chicago Bears reporter Patrick Finley, Justin Fields states that he does not plan on rushing for 1,000 yards every season and views the scrambling and running as a necessary evil.
CHICAGO, IL

