As of January 1, Illinois residents can expect to see an increase in the state's gas tax. According to a report from WIFR, the tax is set to increase by 3 cents per gallon, bringing the total tax to 38 cents per gallon. This increase comes as a result of legislation passed in 2019 that tied the state's gas tax to the consumer price index. The tax had previously been set at a flat rate, but the new legislation allows for automatic adjustments based on inflation.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO