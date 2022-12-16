Read full article on original website
D'Shan
5d ago
Wait, what, Just happened???!?!? Oh, boi, this makes absolutely NO SENSE. So you mean to say that nobody will be held in custody even if they can't post bail?? It's about to be a free-for-all fr!!
Reply
10
guest
5d ago
These du nuthins can’t even do house arrest without killing and reoffending,so tell me how is this gonna work-people be careful,be vigilant and be ready
Reply
10
Mike Mulligan
5d ago
Excellent idea. Why bother arresting them? Oh, that's right, you don't want them arrested either...too much useless paperwork.
Reply
7
Related
Pritzker signs amendments to Illinois' Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill with amendments to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act that offers tax incentives to EV manufacturers. The state's REV Act aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.
advantagenews.com
$560 million in federal spending earmarked for Illinois
A recent report highlights how much taxpayer funding Illinois is receiving for projects from federal funds earmarked by members of Congress. An earmark is a legislative provision that directs approved funds to be spent on specific projects. Recent reporting by OpenTheBooks.com shows how much funding is going to federal lawmakers'...
Civil disobedience? Enforcement of proposed Illinois gun ban questioned
(The Center Square) – The final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year is in the books, but more hearings are expected in the new year. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. Various members of the law enforcement community also advocated for the bill’s passage.
Illinois judge weighing challenge to SAFE-T Act law ending cash bail
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) – An Illinois judge said he planned to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail. A Kankakee County judge heard arguments Tuesday […]
WAND TV
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money
fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
Patients Went to This Isolated Facility for Treatment. Instead, Nearly Two Dozen Were Charged With Crimes.
For years, residents at the Illinois facility received scant treatment for their developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, then faced felonies for lashing out at staff.
Kankakee County Circuit Court hears arguments in SAFE-T Act lawsuit
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — A crucial test for the SAFE-T Act began taking place today in Kankakee County Circuit Court. Circuit court judge Thomas Cunnington heard oral arguments Tuesday over claims brought in 64 different lawsuits that have been consolidated into one. The plaintiffs — prosecutors and sheriffs from across Illinois —allege the landmark legislation […]
advantagenews.com
Third hearing today on proposed new gun ban law
One of the sponsors of an Illinois bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines of more than 10 rounds is listening to both sides of the argument. Illinois state lawmakers will again hold a hearing on a bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 10 rounds during a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Assault weapons ban proposal for Illinois: Day 3 of hearing
CHICAGO — Lawmakers will hear more testimony Tuesday during day three of the public hearing on House Bill 5855, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Law enforcement, gun control advocacy groups, rifle associations and gun rights organizations, and victims of gun violence are all expected to be represented during the testimony. The bill […]
Law enforcement, gun rights advocates debate assault weapon ban
CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – State lawmakers held the third and final hearing of the year to discuss the assault weapons ban proposal. Committee chairman Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) described as a “pressing, polarizing, and passionate topic.” That was most evident in the testimony from gun rights groups. “I’m here to tell you that if House […]
southarkansassun.com
Illinois Received Up To $700 Tax Rebates For Income, Properties
Residents from Illinois have received up to $700 in tax rebates since September. The payments consist of two different rebates: one for individual income tax and the other for property tax, says Brewster. Since September 12, the first batch of tax rebates were distributed across the state of Illinois. The...
25newsnow.com
Hate crimes on the rise in Illinois, but there are gaps in reporting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Anti-Defamation League believes hate crimes are happening more often, even when there’s a lack of reporting and data. Hate crimes nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021, with 56 hate crimes reported in 2020, and 91 in 2021 in Illinois. However, within that increased number are also large gaps in the data. Chicago, for instance, didn’t report a single hate crime for the entirety of 2021.
Illinois Gas Tax Increase Takes Effect in January
As of January 1, Illinois residents can expect to see an increase in the state's gas tax. According to a report from WIFR, the tax is set to increase by 3 cents per gallon, bringing the total tax to 38 cents per gallon. This increase comes as a result of legislation passed in 2019 that tied the state's gas tax to the consumer price index. The tax had previously been set at a flat rate, but the new legislation allows for automatic adjustments based on inflation.
wlds.com
Timeline for Next Round of Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Announced
A new cannabis dispensary license lottery will be taking place early in the upcoming year. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the timeline for the next round of 55 licenses that will be up for grabs. The announcement follows the release of 192...
fox32chicago.com
Gun control advocates, Illinois law enforcement officials take aim at assault weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - There were strong words from law enforcement leaders and parents Tuesday at a hearing on assault weapons. Lawmakers met in Chicago to discuss the proposed Protect Illinois Communities Act which, among other things, would ban the sale of military-style assault weapons in Illinois. "Obviously this is a...
Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around Christmas
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Roscoe gun store takes aim at proposed Illinois ‘assault weapon’ ban
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A gun store in Roscoe, Illinois, is the latest dealer to raise concerns over a proposed “assault weapons” ban that would see several types of guns pulled from his shelves. Brad Miller, who runs FlashPoint Firearms, says not only does he believe House Bill 5855 is unconstitutional, it could devastate the state’s […]
Comments / 17