Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Hartland, Howell girls begin KLAA West season — with broadcast link
A lot has changed for the Hartland and Howell girls basketball teams since last season, but maybe not as much as it appears. The Eagles and Highlanders meet tonight at Hartland in the KLAA West Division opener for both teams. The scheduled starting time has been moved up to 6 p.m. due to the predicted snowstorm that is set to begin Thursday night.
Hartland girls fall to Wayne Memorial, 51-39 — with archived broadcast
HARTLAND — It was a rematch of two teams who met in last year’s semifinals. But it was also a match of experience vs. youth, and in this case, Wayne Memorial, with four returning starters, had more than enough to down Hartland, 51-39. in a KLAA crossover at Hartland High School on Tuesday night.
Hartland girls play host to Wayne — with broadcast link
The Hartland girls basketball team, coming off a trip to the state finals last season, is off to a 3-1 start this season going into tonight’s game against a familiar foe in Wayne Memorial. The teams have met often in the postseason, either for the KLAA title or in...
Howell robotics team wins state championship
Competing against the best First Tech Challenge (FTC) robotics teams from around Michigan, Howell’s Team KRASH emerged victorious from the First in Michigan State Championship. After ending qualifying matches with a record of 4-2, Team KRASH was selected to be a member of the third alliance with Team Tiger...
Michigan’s Top Commit, Rumored To Be Looking Elsewhere, Signs With Michigan
Enow Etta, the four-star defensive lineman out of Texas who had Miami, TCU and others in hot pursuit, is signing with the Wolverines:
Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan
This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday & Friday, Dec. 22-23
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22 and/or Friday, Dec. 23. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions. We are getting numerous requests for closings....
Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm
Most of Michigan is under a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning from Thursday night until Saturday, Christmas Eve, as a large storm front plows across the Midwest toward the Great Lakes region. Snowfall totals will vary across the state, with most taking place on the west Lake Michigan coast line and in the northern Lower Peninsula. The metro Detroit area is expected to get somewhere between 3-7 inches of snow, with 5-8 inches expected further...
Michigan Bracing for Major Snowstorm, Bitter Cold
The chances for a white Christmas in Michigan are getting higher and higher, but if we do get one, it might really hamper Christmas weekend travel. While the beginning of this week will be quiet throughout much of Michigan, that is likely to change as we get closer to the festive holiday. That’s not great news for anything with travel plans.
After a legendary run, WLNS says goodbye to Lauren Thompson
After nearly 20 years at the station, we are sadly saying goodbye to longtime anchor Lauren Thompson.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. A developing winter storm is expected to begin dropping snow onto Mid-Michigan by the wee hours of Thursday morning, with relatively minor...
No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game
A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
Michigan man wins $300,000 lottery prize 'on a whim'
An infrequent Michigan Lottery player who bought a scratch-off ticket "on a whim" ended up winning a $300,000 top prize.
Holiday travel in Michigan will be affected by major winter storm
A winter weather watch for Thursday through Saturday has already been issued by the National Weather Service for Lansing and Jackson.
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit
The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
These 20 metro Detroit restaurants are open on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is less than a week away. And if you haven't given any thought to Christmas dinner, we've got you covered. You can give yourself a break and leave the cooking to someone else. Around metro Detroit, many restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Several of the restaurants...
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
