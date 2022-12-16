ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thelivingstonpost.com

Hartland, Howell girls begin KLAA West season — with broadcast link

A lot has changed for the Hartland and Howell girls basketball teams since last season, but maybe not as much as it appears. The Eagles and Highlanders meet tonight at Hartland in the KLAA West Division opener for both teams. The scheduled starting time has been moved up to 6 p.m. due to the predicted snowstorm that is set to begin Thursday night.
HOWELL, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Hartland girls fall to Wayne Memorial, 51-39 — with archived broadcast

HARTLAND — It was a rematch of two teams who met in last year’s semifinals. But it was also a match of experience vs. youth, and in this case, Wayne Memorial, with four returning starters, had more than enough to down Hartland, 51-39. in a KLAA crossover at Hartland High School on Tuesday night.
WAYNE, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Hartland girls play host to Wayne — with broadcast link

The Hartland girls basketball team, coming off a trip to the state finals last season, is off to a 3-1 start this season going into tonight’s game against a familiar foe in Wayne Memorial. The teams have met often in the postseason, either for the KLAA title or in...
WAYNE, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Howell robotics team wins state championship

Competing against the best First Tech Challenge (FTC) robotics teams from around Michigan, Howell’s Team KRASH emerged victorious from the First in Michigan State Championship. After ending qualifying matches with a record of 4-2, Team KRASH was selected to be a member of the third alliance with Team Tiger...
HOWELL, MI
Michigan Daily

Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan

This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday & Friday, Dec. 22-23

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22 and/or Friday, Dec. 23. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions. We are getting numerous requests for closings....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm

Most of Michigan is under a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning from Thursday night until Saturday, Christmas Eve, as a large storm front plows across the Midwest toward the Great Lakes region. Snowfall totals will vary across the state, with most taking place on the west Lake Michigan coast line and in the northern Lower Peninsula. The metro Detroit area is expected to get somewhere between 3-7 inches of snow, with 5-8 inches expected further...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Bracing for Major Snowstorm, Bitter Cold

The chances for a white Christmas in Michigan are getting higher and higher, but if we do get one, it might really hamper Christmas weekend travel. While the beginning of this week will be quiet throughout much of Michigan, that is likely to change as we get closer to the festive holiday. That’s not great news for anything with travel plans.
MICHIGAN STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game

A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit

The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI

