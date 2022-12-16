Read full article on original website
Los Baños Enterprise
Notice of Cancellation of the Los Banos City Council Meeting December 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM
The December 21, 2022 Los Banos City Council Meeting, which was cancelled by City Council action at the December 7, 2022 Regular City Council Meeting due to the Holiday Season. Agendas, minutes, agenda packets and meeting videos can all be found on the City’s website, www.losbanos.org, or by using the...
Homeless: Overdoses at the Recovery Center?
Rumors among homeless people are like rumors anywhere else — as often unfounded or overblown as not. Nonetheless, persistent rumors that drug use and overdoses have occurred with increasing frequency at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) in Ceres seemed worth an inquiry, so on December 8 we asked about them via an email to Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes and Supervisor Mani Grewal. As yet, we’ve had no answers. SRC serves residents of Stanislaus County.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Megapack Megafactory in Lathrop is abuzz in activity
A look at Tesla’s facilities such as Gigafactory Texas and the Fremont Factory would show that the electric vehicle maker is putting the pedal to the metal as 2022 comes to a close. But if recent images of the company’s Lathrop Megafactory are any indication, it appears that Tesla Energy is also digging deep to end the year on a strong note.
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say
A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
KSBW.com
Family mourns victim of fatal tree accident on Highway 101
GONZALES, Calif. — Ezequiel Sanchez was one of the two people who died as a result of an accident that happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to California Highway Patrol, a eucalyptus tree fell across Highway 101 in near Aromas onto a travelling vehicle. Two more vehicles also crashed into the downed tree, resulting in the death of two.
