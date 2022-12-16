Read full article on original website
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
arkansasfight.com
RECAP: Arkansas Dominates the Bulldogs, 85-51
FAYETTEVILLE , (Ark.) — Prior to today’s game, the news was dropped that Nick Smith Jr, the former #1 recruit according to 247 Sports and star Guard for the Hogs, would be out for the foreseeable future. Coupled with the Injury to rising star Trevon Brazile, it seems like the rain just keeps pouring. Now, in a classic trap game, the Razorbacks needed to come together and push their way to the conference opener, and boy did they ever.
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
Drone captures incredible video of tornado tearing through New Orleans
A drone captured incredible video of a tornado tearing across New Orleans on Wednesday night during a multiday severe weather outbreak that left at least three people dead and dozens more injured.
Mississippi man accused of swallowing cocaine, marijuana during chase
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WHLT) – Picayune police said a man was taken to a hospital after a chase when he swallowed cocaine and marijuana. According to police, officers tried to make contact with a man riding an electric scooter on Jackson Landing Road near Beech Street around 10:30 p.m. on December 8, 2022. They said the […]
Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two
Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two. Livingston Parish – A two-vehicle crash on LA 16 in Louisiana claimed the life of an 18-year-old motorist. The collision occurred when the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass other vehicles. The other driver and a child passenger were sent to a hospital with minor injuries.
WWL-TV
Killona woman killed in tornado was the 'life of the party'
KILLONA, La. — A tornado that touched down in St. Charles Parish claimed the life of a Killona woman described by her family as a pillar in the community and life of the party. Allison Alexander, 56, was found outside near the remains of what once was her home...
WDSU
St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
