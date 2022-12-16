Read full article on original website
San Antonio’s God’s Dogs Rescue needs temporary fosters ahead of this week’s freeze
The organization is looking for volunteers to foster dogs until the cold snap is over.
Little Bites: Chef Mary Lou Davis' return, Lone Star merch making San Antonio news this week
Unique last-minute from holiday gifts from Maverick Distilling and a new food-focused podcast are also making news this week.
Salad and Go, Bésame: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Though most of this week's top news was about new eateries opening, the cancellation of SA's beloved Cowboy Breakfast was a disappointing development.
The Escape Game opens first San Antonio location at The Rim
The Nashville-based company first San Antonio-area diversion includes five themed escape scenarios.
Colorful new mural on San Antonio's West Side funded by Bad Bunny's Deja Tu Huella campaign
The mural also features musician, actor and educator Brizzo Torres, who used part of her winnings to fund the project.
Willie Nelson, Freezing Weather: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
The week's most-read stories were a mixed bag that included several music stories and a look at Texas AG Ken Paxton's latest authoritarian escapades.
San Antonio's beloved Cowboy Breakfast officially canceled for 2023
Organizers of the event said the costs required to produce it have gone up.
These San Antonio restaurants are open and serving on Christmas Day
The holiday season can be stressful, and adding holiday cooking to the mix can be downright anxiety-inducing.
San Antonio Current
Bombshells, Mr. and Mrs. G's: San Antonio Current's biggest food stories of 2022
It probably shouldn't be a surprise that San Antonio's top food news stories ran the gamut from openings and closures to expansions and festivals. Our city's culinary pros work tirelessly to broaden our epicurean horizons, after all. What may come as a shock, however, is that three of our five...
San Antonio among the best cities for LGBTQ+ homebuyers, study says
San Antonio was one of only three Texas cities to rank in the top 20.
San Antonio Current
All the San Antonio Current's best music photography from 2022
The live music industry reported record revenues for 2022, according to a recent report by Variety. In the wake of the pandemic, artists were clearly ready to tour again, and fans were ready to show up and spend. The Current's photographers were there to capture the excitement of that banner...
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Chris Isaak, Ammo For My Arsenal and more
Do you feel like rock-n-roll Christmas music or brutal metalcore? Either way, you've got musical choices for the holiday week.
A Magical Cirque Christmas brings high-flying acts to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre
The touring production emceed by Lucy Darling will feature a variety of circus acts.
These San Antonio bars and restaurants are hosting Alamo Bowl watch parties for football fans
The parties range from a downtown barbecue-and-beer bash to a gathering inside a local distillery.
Monster Jam roaring back into San Antonio's Alamodome in January
This year's Monster Jam Pit Party will allow fans to get up close and personal with the massive trucks.
Three of the world's 10 top-grossing music tours hit San Antonio's Alamodome this year
Bad Bunny, Elton John and a co-headlined tour by Def Leppard and Motley Crue were among the biggest-grossing tours, according to Billboard.
Chain FiiZ Drinks taking over long-vacant Sonic Drive-In on San Antonio's Broadway corridor
Founded in 2014, FiiZ currently operates three locations near Houston, and it has another in the works in Converse.
Baseless rumor about San Antonio serial killer is debunked again, this time by USA Today
A Facebook post shared several thousand times claimed without proof that a serial killer active in San Antonio had killed nine women.
San Antonio's Pearl complex to host 8th annual Chanukah celebration Wednesday, Dec. 21
The free event will offer traditional Chanukah music, kosher foods and a menorah lighting.
San Antonio upscale seafood spot Go Fish Market sets Thursday, Jan. 12 opening date
Go Fish will be the fourth venture from Houston and Emily Carpenter, who also own Southtown's Up Scale.
