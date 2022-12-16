ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

H-E-B to host 30th annual Feast of Sharing

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is hosting its annual community-centered feast for the holiday season on Thursday. Hundreds of volunteers will be serving free meals to over 10,000 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. According to a news release, H-E-B’s Feast of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

These San Antonio restaurants, bars and parks are celebrating New Year’s Eve with fancy parties, dinners and fireworks

SAN ANTONIO – Several places around San Antonio are planning on starting the new year off with a bang — and that’s not just because of the fireworks. Restaurants, bars and theme parks like SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas have announced that they will host parties, dinners and fireworks on New Year’s Eve, which lands on a Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio

With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Witte Museum exhibition explores history of Brackenridge Park

SAN ANTONIO – An exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the story of Brackenridge Park through maps, photos and artifacts. The exhibit, “Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park,” is based on a book by Lewis F. Fisher. “The book and the exhibit are both divided into...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Arctic cold front could affect VIA service

SAN ANTONIO – Arctic, bitterly cold air could impact VIA Metropolitan Transit service this week. VIA is closely monitoring the weather forecast for any disruptions from Thursday through Christmas Day. An arctic cold front is expected to arrive in the San Antonio area on Thursday, bringing with it the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

5 San Antonio men indicted in burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks

SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio men have been indicted for their roles in a burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks. Alejandro Arias, 24, Andrew Riojas, 24, Victor Valenciana, 28, Aureliano Villarreal, 26, and Richard Hernandez, 24, face multiple charges in connection with the ring, which operated from July 2021 to January 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Cold weather warning: Never use your oven to heat your home

SAN ANTONIO – With cold temperatures expected later in the week, safety experts warn: Don’t ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet, Consumer Reports found an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk. The new survey from Consumer Reports...
