Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis has been downgraded from questionable to out due to an illness and will remain sidelined on Thursday. Daniel Gafford started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again against the Jazz on Thursday. Deni Avdija (back) has also been ruled out.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 HOUR AGO