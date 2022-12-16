Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'
Nico Collins (foot) ruled out again for Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) is out for Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Collins hasn't played since Week 13 and he will pick up another absence on Saturday. Brandin Cooks (calf) and Chris Moore (foot) are both listed as questionable, but assuming they play, they should command most of the Texans' targets versus the Titans. Cooks missed the past three games.
Khris Middleton (knee) doubtful on Friday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Middleton continues to deal with right knee soreness and is doubtful to face the Nets on Friday. Middleton last played on December 15th. Middleton is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 21.4 FanDuel...
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Nuggets on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray is listed questionable due to left knee injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray returns to the court, Bruce Brown or Christian Braun would likely revert to the bench.
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Gobert continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Boston. Gobert's Friday projection includes...
Lamar Stevens (knee) questionable on Friday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Stevens is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against Toronto. Stevens' Friday projection includes 7.0...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) questionable Friday night for Denver
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Porter has been sidelined since November 22nd with a left heel strain but has a chance to return to the lineup on Friday after drawing the questionable designation. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.1 minutes against Portland.
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (illness) out again on Thursday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis has been downgraded from questionable to out due to an illness and will remain sidelined on Thursday. Daniel Gafford started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again against the Jazz on Thursday. Deni Avdija (back) has also been ruled out.
Kyle Lowry (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lowry has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against Indiana. Lowry's Friday projection includes 13.9...
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) questionable for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Nesmith is dealing with a sprained right ankle. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Nesmith sits, Jalen Smith or Chris Duarte could enter the starting five.
Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) questionable Friday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Haliburton is dealing with a sore right wrist. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Haliburton sits, T.J. McConnell might enter the starting five.
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Celtics. Anderson's Friday projection includes 9.9 points,...
Suns' Devin Booker (groin) out again on Friday
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker continues to deal with a groin injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Memphis. His next chance to play will come against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Booker is...
Surprise Addition to Wizards Injury Report
Kristaps Porzingis is now officially out for the Wizards tonight against the Utah Jazz. But another Wizard is surprisingly out as well.
Evan Mobley (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Mobley is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Toronto. Mobley's Friday projection includes 15.8...
Broncos' Kendall Hinton (hamstring) still sidelined
Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton (hamstring) did not practice again on Thursday. Hinton is trending for a second straight missed game when the Broncos face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Courtland Sutton (hamstring) practiced again on Thursday and might be able to make it back from his two-game absence. Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Greg Dulcich should draw the majority of targets from Russell Wilson in Week 16.
Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall has been added to the injury report with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against Philadephia.
Desmond Bane (toe) questionable Friday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Bane hasn't played since November 11, missing 17 straight games. However, the team has upgraded him to questionable for Friday's contest. If Bane makes his long-awaited return to the court, John Konchar could revert to the bench.
Texans' Chris Moore (foot) questionable for Saturday
Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore (foot) is questionable for Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Moore was limited in all three practices this week, so he should be able to play on Saturday. Nico Collins (foot) has been ruled out again, but Brandin Cooks (calf) is expected to return from a three-game absence. Moore should play starter snaps opposite Cooks.
Garrison Mathews (illness) questionable Friday for Houston
Houston Rockets gaurd Garrison Mathews is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's gamea gainst the Dallas Mavericks. Mathews has missed the last week or so due to a non-COVID illness. However, the team has upgraded him to questionable for Friday's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
