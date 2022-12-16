ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, MA

spectrumnews1.com

NEADS searching for volunteer service dog puppy raisers

PRINCETON, Mass. - NEADS World Class Service Dogs is in search of full-time puppy raisers in Worcester County. They've ramped up their training program to keep up with the growing need of service dogs. NEADS is searching for about 50 to 60 volunteers to care for a puppy for a year.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Baystate Noble Hospital seeing increase in COVID-19 and flu cases

WESTFIELD, Mass. - Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield is seeing major increases in the number of COVID-19 and influenza cases this year and is expecting to see those numbers climb even high​er throughout the winter. What You Need To Know. Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield is seeing an increase...
WESTFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Business Development Corporation celebrates opening of Reactory Drive

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Business Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new roadway to allow for better access to The Reactory. The 46-acre biomanufacturing park was developed by the WBDC, who say federal and state money allowed them to create the new road, named Reactory Drive. WBDC President Craig Blais said the new road creates opportunity for new developments.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

36 years of iconic Worcester ornaments at Sharfmans Jewelers

WORCESTER, Mass. - For 36 years now, Sharfmans Jewelers has made a new ornament showcasing one of Worcester's greatest landmarks. "It started back in 1986 with Elm Park," Sharfmans employee Mark Fitzpatrick said. "We've always picked iconic locations or buildings in Worcester that have a lot of sentimental meaning." Each...
WORCESTER, MA

