Women’s Hoops Preps for Holiday Matchup Against Purdue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to continue its momentum against Purdue at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Wednesday. Admission to the game is free in honor of the 12th Man and Fan Appreciation Day. Last Time Out. The Aggies (5-4) are fresh...
Big things on the horizon for Maroon Out during Spring semester
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who can forget the Aggies big win over LSU this season?. During that game, the stands of Kyle Field were striped with Maroon and White thanks to the student-run organization Maroon Out. Maroon Out set some pretty high goals for their Fall semester, and organizers say...
Wofford upsets Texas A&M on home floor, Aggies drop to 6-5
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Wofford Terriers (8-5) outscored the Aggies 11-5 over the final 3:44 of the game to pick up their 5th win over a Power 5 team in the last five years following a 67-62 win at Reed Arena Tuesday afternoon. Wofford’s Jackson Paveletzke led all...
Aggies drop 67-62 decision to Wofford Terriers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team couldn’t hold off Wofford as the Terriers rallied for a 67-62 win over the Aggies on Tuesday afternoon at Reed Arena. The Aggies (6-5) took a four-point advantage into halftime and led by as many as 10...
Texas A&M Drops Hard Fought Battle Against Purdue, 59-53
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A short-handed Texas A&M women’s basketball team was edged out by a late Purdue surge in Wednesday afternoon’s 59-53 loss to the Boilermakers inside Reed Arena. Despite only seven available players for the second-consecutive game, the Aggies (5-5) took Purdue (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)...
Bryan beats Brenham 53-50 on C.J. Ellis 3
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (10-5) beat Brenham 53-50 Tuesday afternoon at Viking Gym. C.J. Ellis hit 3 three pointers with the most important being at the buzzer to secure the win for Bryan. T.J. Johnson lead the Vikings with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Ellis added 11...
White Jr. joins King and Lane at Georgia Tech
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Linebacker Andre White Jr. announced today that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. The senior arrived to A&M as a freshman back in 2019. While in Aggieland White has tallied 139 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception. He played in 7 games during the 2022 season.
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on Highway 290 in Elgin just before 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16. That’s less than an hour after he was seen leaving a gas station in Caldwell on the day he disappeared.
Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
Colonel Byron Stebbins retires after over 14 years with the Corps of Cadets
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Colonel Byron Stebbins is retiring after over 14 years with Texas A&M University’s Corps of Cadets. Stebbins was a cadet himself, starting his freshman year at Texas A&M in 1984. He went on to become a member of the Fish Drill Team, Recon Company and the Ross Volunteers. As a junior, Stebbins was named the Sergeant Major of the First Regiment, and went on to become the Commander of the Major Unit the following year.
12 days of deals at Aggieland Outfitters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still shopping for those last minute Christmas gifts, Aggieland Outfitters has you covered. “If there’s a gift you really wanted but you didn’t get, we’re open the day after Christmas so you can shop,” Director of Marketing Blake Bodin said.
Treat of the Day: Bryan native featured as Division in the Spotlight sailor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Damage Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Mendez was selected by his chain of command to be featured during a Division in the Spotlight event aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington. Mendez is a Bryan native and 2016 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School. Division in...
Student Bonfire hands out extra wood ahead of freeze
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student Bonfire is helping the community stay warm as temperatures start to drop. With the leftover wood they have accumulated over time, the crew decided to hand it out to residents to stay warm. Student Bonfire went out to their cut site around 9 a.m. Wednesday...
Bryan Aquatic Center closes to prepare for freeze
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Bryan is making preparations ahead of the change in temperature that starts on Thursday. City officials announced they have turned off many of the city-owned building’s water so the pipes won’t freeze. The Bryan Aquatic Center was winterized Wednesday and will...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Burleson County. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 21 between County Road 103 and County Road 104, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz. No other details...
Cherry Ruffino team wishes you a happy, prosperous New Year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Tuesday, Cherry Ruffino joins The Three to talk about another hot home on the market or what’s going on in real estate. This time around, she brought the rest of her team with her to the KBTX Studio to deliver an important message for the New Year.
Preparing your home for below freezing temperatures
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The freeze that occurred back in February of 2021 is hard to forget for most Texans. Later this week, another hard freeze is making its way into the Brazos Valley. Captain Stuart Marrs, of the College Station Fire Department, said nearly two years ago when the...
Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
Highway 79 reopens following 18-wheeler in Robertson County.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. An early morning crash is blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 79 near the Sanderson Farms Feed Mill, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. An alert from the agency says the crash location is about four...
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Westwood Main Drive. Witnesses on scene told KBTX shots were fired into the home. No injuries were reported and no arrests...
