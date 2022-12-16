Read full article on original website
La Grande Police Department Updating Its Vehicle Fleet
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) The La Grande Police Department recently announced that they will be gradually updating the color of their vehicle fleet as older patrol vehicles are replaced. According to the LGPD, the current charcoal grey color scheme, used as standard since 2013, has since been phased out by the manufacturer in favor of black. Over the next several years, more of the LGPD fleet will transition to the new black color scheme as newer vehicles are brought in.
Sheriff McKinley says 2022 has been a “record year”
CANYON CITY – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley gave a year-in-review for 2022 with the Sheriff’s Office at the most recent Grant County Court meeting. The Sheriff said as of Wednesday morning, there were over 7,020 calls to service, 781 cases documented, 341 bookings were performed and around 13,500 meals were served at the jail. Find the Sheriff’s Year-in-Review document he generated for his staff attached below:
Umatilla and Union counties’ SAR teams join forces
News release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, December 17, volunteers members of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UMASAR) and Union County Search & Rescue units conducted joint winter rescue training near the Morning Creek Sno-Park. Personnel from the two units often work together during search and rescue incidents, especially those occurring near their mutual boundary such as the Tollgate area. Winter presents increased challenges to search and rescue operations. Personnel must be able to access remote locations in heavy snow and be able to extract injured persons in steep terrain while ensuring their own safety and effectiveness.
Shop with a Cop Brings Uninterrupted Christmas Positivity to La Grande Students
LA GRANDE – It’s the season of giving, and who better to give back to the community than those who already spend all year keeping it safe. On December 13, the La Grande Police Department along with the Oregon State Police, Union County Sheriff’s Department and several civilian volunteers hosted the annual Shop with a Cop event, both giving back to La Grande youth and helping them give back to others.
Operation Santa Returns to Elgin this Christmas Eve
ELGIN – Santa manages to deliver presents across the entire world each year, but that doesn’t mean a little help isn’t appreciated. The Volunteers of the Elgin Rural Fire Protection District are stepping up again this year to ensure every home in Elgin gets a visit from Old Saint Nicholas this Christmas eve.
La Grande Fire Department Sets Record for Number of Calls
LA GRANDE – (Information from the City of La Grande Fire Department) On Sunday, December 18 at approximately 4:30 a.m., a shift from the City of La Grande Fire Department ran the station’s 3282nd call of the year, officially setting a new record. In a social media post, the LGFD stated the following:
Baker City Recommends Running Low Volume Water Streams to Prevent Pipe Freezing
BAKER CITY – (Release from the City of Baker City) The Baker City Public Works Department is suggesting that water customers whose services are prone to freezing run a thin stream of water at a faucet in their home or business to prevent frozen service lines and meters. The cold temperatures can force frost deep into the ground to the level of many service lines. A pencil stream of water will use approximately two gallons/day. We suggest that customers continue running water for the several days through this cold spell.
Baker City Police Department Locate Stolen Property and Methamphetamine
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) On November 18th, 2022, the Baker City Police Department took a report involving the theft of a set of 5 X 6 Bull elk skull and horns that were stolen out of the victim’s front yard in Baker City, Oregon. The victim had been working on cleaning the horns and skull for the purpose of displaying them in a European Mount. The Baker City Herald ran an article dated November 20th, 2022, on the theft. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation also did a story. Friends of the victim put up a reward for information leading to the recovery of the skull and horns.
Hells Canyon Road is Now Open Following Recent Rockslide
OXBOW – (Release from Idaho Power) Hells Canyon Road between Oxbow and the Hells Canyon Dam (north of Hells Canyon Park) has been reopened after being closed for repairs due to a rockslide. If you’re visiting the area, please be advised a portion of the road is one way and being traffic controlled. Further road updates, as needed, can be found on idahopower.com/RecreationUpdates.
60 families received toys and roughly eight pallets of food and $3740 were donated
LA GRANDE – Thanks to the generosity of our community, two annual events held by us here at Elkhorn Media Group were once again a success. Our Annual Elkhorn Media Group Food Drive in partnership with Goss Motors in downtown La Grande began on November 25 and culminated with our Holiday Open House last Friday, December 16th at Goss Motors. This fun event allowed patrons to stop by and drop off donations while enjoying cookies donated by Joe Beans, and hot beverages by The Local. Randy and Michelle Willson were on hand doing a wine tasting and Blossom, Union County’s new victim advocate K9 was on hand for a meet and greet as well.
Prairie City gears up for New Year’s Eve fireworks show
PRAIRIE CITY – The City of Prairie City will be putting on their annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show on Saturday December 31st, 7:00 p.m. They’ll be lighting them off at the industrial area west of the Prairie Wood Products sawmill. City officials say the show should be visible from anywhere in town.
Would you prefer a 4-Day School Week or keep it 5-Day, take a survey to voice your thoughts
LA GRANDE– The La Grande School District recently launched a community survey regarding the idea of moving the district from a 5-Day School Week to a 4-Day School Week. Superintendent George Mendoza spoke with Elkhorn Media Group’s Shannon McKone to discuss the survey. (SM) “Thank you for joining...
Commissioner Palmer says he’s been asked to run for multiple offices
JOHN DAY- Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer was recently on KJDY’s Coffee Time. Palmer did not opt to run for his Commissioner’s seat this last election year, as he decided to run for a position on the U.S. Senate. When asked what the future holds after Commissioner-Elect John Rowell takes the seat next month, Palmer said many people are encouraging his continued involvement in politics:
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
Elgin FFA Continuing a Legacy of Agriculture at FFA Nationals
ELGIN – The FFA has a long and storied history that continues to evolve to this day. Chapters from every size and every state are constantly forging their own legacies of agricultural, vocational and leadership prowess. For some, this may involve a focus in a specific field of study while others may boast about a roster of members that have gone on to do great things. As with all skills and knowledge built up by FFA members over the years, however, these chapter histories and member achievements are best showcased at FFA National Convention. Continuing the coverage of Eastern Oregon’s various Chapters experiences at Nationals is the Elgin Chapter.
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
Kyle Knudtson Becomes EOU’s All Time Pin leader
LA GRANDE – (Information from Eastern Oregon University) Eastern Oregon University now has a new pin leader among its wrestling ranks. Junior Kyle Knudtson, originally from Prineville, officially tied and then surpassed the university’s previous all-time student pin record at EOU’s Friday match up. Knudtson originally tied the record at 31 pins while against Montana State University Norther and then surpassed at 32 pins while against Saint Ambrose.
