Barrage of gunfire leaves woman dead in Birmingham’s 141st homicide of 2022
A woman was found dead in a running vehicle after a barrage of gunfire in a west Birmingham neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Shundra Denise McCray Vines, 43, of Birmingham. Shot Spotter alerted police to multiple rounds fired at 12:44 a.m. Thursday in the...
Suspect opens fire on Birmingham police officers during chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for the suspect who opened fire on them during a high-speed chase in Birmingham Wednesday night. At 10:05 p.m. Sunday, officers in the West Precinct were trying to catch a car that had been stolen during an armed carjacking the day before, according to the Birmingham Police Department. […]
Shots fired at Birmingham police; manhunt underway on city’s west side
A manhunt is underway in Ensley after shots were fired at Birmingham police during a chase. A call for all possible assistance went out after 10 p.m. Wednesday. According to police radio traffic, shots were fired at West Precinct police with at least one bullet striking the windshield of a patrol vehicle. Shot Spotter, the city’s gunfire detection system, alerted on dozens of shots fired.
wvtm13.com
Identity released of woman shot in car in latest Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Shundra Vines, 43, of Birmingham. The coroner's office says the incident happened in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham about 12:36 a.m. -------------------------------------------- Birmingham police said a woman was found in...
Blount County head-on collision kills 1, injures another; neither wore seatbelts, troopers say
One man died and another was injured in a head-on collision between two pick-up trucks Wednesday evening in Blount County, according to Alabama state troopers. The wreck happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Alabama 75 near the 27 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Oneonta. Mark W. Green, 64,...
40-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
A 40-year-old Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
Jefferson County deputy, civilian injured in crash on way to shooting call
A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a traffic crash early Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money said the incident happened as the deputy was responding to a shooting call when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle at the intersection.
18-year-old ID’d as young man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting
Authorities have released the name of a young man shot to death Sunday morning in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. He was 18. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call of a person shot in the 400...
Tuscaloosa Man Who Died After Officer-Involved Shooting Committed Suicide, Autopsy Finds
A man who was shot by police in Tuscaloosa last spring committed suicide before they opened fire, according to an autopsy report released 20 months after his death. The Thread has previously reported extensively on the death of Roderick Inge, who was shot in the woods behind the Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant on Skyland Boulevard on the night of April 15th, 2021.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
‘This is not a video game’: Arrest made in fatal Center Point Thanksgiving shooting
Jefferson County investigators have charged a man in connection with a fatal Thanksgiving night shooting that authorities called “incredibly upsetting.”. Marvin Arnold has been charged with reckless manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $75,000 bond. The...
wvtm13.com
Help needed to find suspects who allegedly injured puppy in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. — Your assistance is needed to help find two people who are suspected of injuring a puppy at a restaurant in Center Point. According to a news release from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS), witnesses reported seeing a man dragging a small puppy by a tether in a McDonald's parking lot on the night of Dec. 19.
wbrc.com
Lincoln Police searching for missing man
LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Ronald Wayne Weaver II. Police say Weaver may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen on Dec. 18 around 9 a.m. walking away from the Pilot Travel Center located on AL-77 in Lincoln, Alabama. Weaver was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a red and black t-shirt, and red/black Nike shoes.
Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior
A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
21-year-old man dead following shooting in downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
Man charged in connection with fatal Center Point shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies announced a 24-year-old man was charged with reckless manslaughter in connection with a fatal Center Point shooting. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Theodore Hill was inadvertently shot and killed on Thanksgiving day by Marvin Arnold. Hill and Arnold were celebrating Thanksgiving at a home on 5th Street […]
Homicide victim found shot inside burning car is city’s 2nd slaying in under 12 hours
A shooting on the city’s west side Sunday night left one person dead, the second homicide in Birmingham in less than 12 hours. The city’s gunfire detection system alerted police to shots fired at 7:39 p.m. in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue. Moments later, said Sgt. Monica Law, community members called 911 to report someone had been shot.
Domestic Argument Ends with One Dead in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 am, officers from the Anniston Police Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located a male, later identified as Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Anniston fire department medics […]
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Jasper home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Monday after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said its Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out the warrant in the 500 block of Battle Creek Road. Police said the resident, 58-year-old Jimmy Joe Shehan Jr., was...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 21
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 20 burglary-3rd degree; Swafford Rd; miscellaneous items; $420 Arrests December 20 Mann, Jacob C; 26 resisting arrest obstructing governmental operations Smith, Christian X; 31 arson-2nd degree Walker, Joey V; 25 FTA-insurance violation FTA-failure to register vehicle FTA-speeding Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Anniston police arrest 19-year-old woman in connection with shooting death
Anniston police have arrested a 19-year-old woman in connection with a shooting death early Sunday morning. Lt. Tim Suits said Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston, died Sunday following a shooting. Police were called to a home in the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday following...
AL.com
