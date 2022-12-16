ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Suspect opens fire on Birmingham police officers during chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for the suspect who opened fire on them during a high-speed chase in Birmingham Wednesday night. At 10:05 p.m. Sunday, officers in the West Precinct were trying to catch a car that had been stolen during an armed carjacking the day before, according to the Birmingham Police Department. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Shots fired at Birmingham police; manhunt underway on city’s west side

A manhunt is underway in Ensley after shots were fired at Birmingham police during a chase. A call for all possible assistance went out after 10 p.m. Wednesday. According to police radio traffic, shots were fired at West Precinct police with at least one bullet striking the windshield of a patrol vehicle. Shot Spotter, the city’s gunfire detection system, alerted on dozens of shots fired.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Identity released of woman shot in car in latest Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Shundra Vines, 43, of Birmingham. The coroner's office says the incident happened in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham about 12:36 a.m. -------------------------------------------- Birmingham police said a woman was found in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Who Died After Officer-Involved Shooting Committed Suicide, Autopsy Finds

A man who was shot by police in Tuscaloosa last spring committed suicide before they opened fire, according to an autopsy report released 20 months after his death. The Thread has previously reported extensively on the death of Roderick Inge, who was shot in the woods behind the Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant on Skyland Boulevard on the night of April 15th, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Help needed to find suspects who allegedly injured puppy in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. — Your assistance is needed to help find two people who are suspected of injuring a puppy at a restaurant in Center Point. According to a news release from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS), witnesses reported seeing a man dragging a small puppy by a tether in a McDonald's parking lot on the night of Dec. 19.
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Lincoln Police searching for missing man

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Ronald Wayne Weaver II. Police say Weaver may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen on Dec. 18 around 9 a.m. walking away from the Pilot Travel Center located on AL-77 in Lincoln, Alabama. Weaver was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a red and black t-shirt, and red/black Nike shoes.
LINCOLN, AL
AL.com

Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior

A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
HANCEVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man charged in connection with fatal Center Point shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies announced a 24-year-old man was charged with reckless manslaughter in connection with a fatal Center Point shooting. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Theodore Hill was inadvertently shot and killed on Thanksgiving day by Marvin Arnold. Hill and Arnold were celebrating Thanksgiving at a home on 5th Street […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Domestic Argument Ends with One Dead in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 am, officers from the Anniston Police Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located a male, later identified as Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Anniston fire department medics […]
ANNISTON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Jasper home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Monday after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said its Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out the warrant in the 500 block of Battle Creek Road. Police said the resident, 58-year-old Jimmy Joe Shehan Jr., was...
JASPER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 21

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 20  burglary-3rd degree; Swafford Rd; miscellaneous items; $420  Arrests   December 20  Mann, Jacob C; 26  resisting arrest obstructing governmental operations  Smith, Christian X; 31  arson-2nd degree  Walker, Joey V; 25  FTA-insurance violation FTA-failure to register vehicle  FTA-speeding  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy