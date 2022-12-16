Read full article on original website
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
Atlas Obscura
2022 Was a Great Year for Mysteries
This year, Atlas Obscura went hunting for answers to some of the surprising mysteries that have perplexed historians, scientists, artists, and treasure hunters for decades. We found debunked urban legends (the truth was far weirder), a new plant species, a very important misspelling, and, possibly, at least one elaborate prank.
Atlas Obscura
Crystal Icehouse
Constructed in 1936 and in operation until the 1950s, this distinctive roadside stand was used to supply locals with blocks of ice before modern refrigeration. As a drive-up location, the building was designed to look like a block of ice with a polar bear on top. There was also an icy awning that allowed vehicles to pull under the canopy and use hand signals, as shown in the sign on the building, to indicate how much ice they wanted.
Atlas Obscura
Moffett Field Historical Society Museum
Aviation has been practiced in California since the early 20th century. However, this was not just airplanes but also a strong lighter-than-air division consisting of various types of blimps. The largest of these were the USS Arkon and Macon, a pair of nearly 800-foot-long flying behemoths, but also many smaller zeppelins and balloons were part of the fleet at the airfield.
Atlas Obscura
This Year, We Met People Rekindling Climate Hope With Perseverance and Innovation
At Atlas Obscura, we believe in wonder. Curiosity, too. They’re two of the better angels of our nature as a species. For thousands of years, human wonder and curiosity led our ancestors to explore, innovate, experiment, and adapt. And we need those traits now more than ever. In a year when headlines about the ongoing climate crisis could be dire and overwhelming, we took heart in meeting people around the world who are tackling these challenges with creativity, goodwill, and determination.
Atlas Obscura
Aurora Hunters Capture the Wonder of the Northern (and Southern) Lights
Across the Arctic, people have revered—and sometimes feared—eerie, shifting lights that arrived without warning in the night sky and never appeared the same way twice. Ancient explanations for the lights vary widely among the Saami, Tlingit, Vikings, and other northern cultures, changing from one fjord to the next and over centuries. The aurora borealis, or northern lights, have been described as the spirits of women who never married or of the stillborn; as restless, lonely souls of those who died from suicide or murder; as reflections glinting off the armor of fierce Valkyries; as malevolent spirits who might chop off your head if you whistled at them too loudly. Regardless of how they were explained, it appears that everyone who witnessed the lights was filled with wonder and the need to understand the phenomenon.
Atlas Obscura
The Estonian Island Where Christmas Trees Become Soda
Every holiday season, a giant Christmas tree stands in the center square of Kuressaare, a town of about 13,000 people on the densely-forested Estonian island of Saaremaa. Come January, that mighty spruce topples over and lands in the cocktails of drinkers from Romania to France. This second life is all part of a local distillery’s mission to transform Northern European Christmas trees into tonics.
Atlas Obscura
Losel Doll Museum
The meticulously detailed, lifelike dolls of the Losel Doll Museum offer a colorful glimpse into the life and culture of Tibet. Made by Buddhist monks living in exile in India, these figurines are reminders of the fascinating Tibetan daily life. The museum is located on the campus of Norbulingka Institute, a center for arts dedicated to the preservation of Tibetan art and culture in Dharamsala.
Atlas Obscura
Cannonball House
There is an axiom that goes something like this: “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” This could be applied to a circular metal orb embedded into the wall of a restaurant next to Edinburgh Castle Esplanade. Many tour guides will point out the cannonball to visiting tourists, and inform them that it was fired from the fortress during one of its many sieges.
