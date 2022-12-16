Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Building products distributor Beacon opens branch in Georgetown
Beacon, a distributor of roofing and other building materials, announced Dec. 16 it opened a greenfield location in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Virginia-based company Beacon, the largest publicly traded distributor of roofing materials in the U.S., announced Dec. 16 it has opened a greenfield location in Georgetown. Beacon has now opened...
Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city
Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
Best of 2022: Most-read news in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle
Scott Sellers' resignation from his position as Kyle city manager was one of the top stories of 2022. (Courtesy city of Kyle) From new business announcements to a fire to a resignation, here are the 10 most-read stories from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle in 2022. The Kyle City Council...
Commissioners approve $1M grant for potential Hays County Food Bank expansion
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners approved a $1,199,008.82 grant agreement with the Hays County Food Bank on Dec. 20 for a potential new facility. The funding comes from the county’s $44.7 million allocation of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck relocates to Riley's Tavern in New Braunfels
The Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck moved to Riley's Tavern in November. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
kut.org
Pflugerville ISD might close schools. The superintendent blames insufficient state funding.
Superintendent Douglas Killian did not mince words when he announced Pflugerville ISD was considering closing several elementary schools in an effort to cut at least $10 million in costs. “It seems like the entire five and a half years I’ve been here, I think we only had one year where...
Top development stories in Round Rock for 2022 include growth, Samsung expansion
Top development stories for Round Rock included announcements made by large companies seeking to locate in the area, economic development news, growth and updates on new multifamily housing projects coming to the area. (Steffanie Bartlett/Community Impact) Top development stories for Round Rock included announcements made by large companies seeking to...
Amid financial challenges, Pflugerville ISD weighs school closings
One plan proposed Dec. 15 would repurpose River Oaks and Dessau elementary schools. (Courtesy Pflugerville ISD) With a recapture bill of $12 million projected for next school year, Pflugerville ISD could close one or more of its elementary schools to cover for anticipated budget shortfalls. At a Dec. 15 meeting,...
City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility
The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
New director sworn in to represent Comal, Guadalupe counties on Edwards Aquifer Authority board
The board of directors represents the constituents in their regions to protect water rights and advocate for sustainability and conservation efforts. Pictured from left are Luana Buckner, Edwards Aquifer Authority board chair; Matthew E. Hoyt; Davis Hoyt; Andrew Hoyt; and Kristen H. Hoyt. (Courtesy Matthew Hoyt) Former New Braunfels City...
Local nonprofits uplift Title I schools, veterans during holiday season
The Round Rock Veterans Coalition used their Freedom Trees at Memorial Plaza in Yonders Point to honor fallen soldiers during the holiday season. (Courtesy Summer Pavliska) Two local nonprofits have executed projects to provide thousands of books to local Title I schools and recognize local fallen veterans during the holiday season in Round Rock.
Chinese bistro and bar now open in Lakeway
Shan China Bistro and Bar opened in Lakeway at the beginning of December. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Shan China Bistro and Bar opened in Lakeway at the beginning of December at 1700 N. RM 620, Ste. 110, Austin. The bistro serves different varieties of Chinese-style food, including egg rolls, fried...
Austin-based chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand grows throughout Central Texas
P. Terry’s flies in beef from California and potatoes from Idaho for its burgers and fries. (Courtesy P. Terry's Burger Stand) When P. Terry’s Burger Stand first opened in 2005 as a drive-thru with a walk-up window on Barton Springs Road and Lamar Boulevard, owners Patrick and Kathy Terry aimed to offer all-natural American burgers and fries as fast food with an eye on better quality.
Spoon & Fork Thai Kitchen coming to Kyle with restaurant incentive agreement
Spoon & Fork Thai Kitchen is expected to open in Kyle in summer 2023. (Courtesy Spoon & Fork Thai Kitchen) The Kyle City Council approved a restaurant incentive agreement with Spoon & Fork Thai Kitchen Dec. 20. The restaurant will receive a 100% sales tax rebate during its first three years of business.
Suds Brothers Express Car Wash coming soon to downtown Dripping Springs
Construction of Suds Brothers Express Car Wash is expected to begin in 2023 and estimated to be completed in spring 2024. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Suds Brothers Express Car Wash will open at 610 W. Hwy. 290, Dripping Springs, with construction expected to begin in 2023 and estimated to be completed spring 2024.
5 New Braunfels businesses to hold grand openings in 2023
Some of the cheesecake-in-a-jar flavors include blueberry white chocolate, cookies and cream, and toffee turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) As the region continues to boom with economic growth, several businesses are planning to hold grand openings in New Braunfels in 2023. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso...
Hutto EDC holds public hearings on several new development projects
Hutto has an array of projects in various stages of development. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) The Hutto Economic Development Corp. held public hearings on Dec. 16 for five new development projects coming to Hutto, including three at the city's 1,400-acre Megasite on Hwy. 79. Information disclosed at the hearings did not...
5 businesses that have recently opened in Pflugerville and Hutto
Owner Dat Nguyen opened Now, Dats Boba in Hutto on Dec. 6. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) An array of business across various industries have opened their doors in Pflugerville and Hutto over the past several months. 1. A new bubble tea shop called Now, Dats Boba had its soft opening Dec....
Second major hospital in New Braunfels celebrates rebranding
The hospital is certified by the U.S. Green Building Council as a Silver LEED building. (Courtesy Baptist Health System) Resolute Health, located at 555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels, unveiled a rebranding and erected a new sign Dec. 15 to better signal that it is part of the Baptist Health System in San Antonio as Resolute Baptist Hospital.
Travis County mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics to close at end of year
Travis County Judge Andy Brown helped direct a drive-thru vaccination event Feb. 6, 2021. (Courtesy Travis County) The Travis County Vaccine Collaborative—a program that rolled out emergency vaccines to residents in the most vulnerable ZIP codes—is closing at the end of the year. Since the program was launched...
