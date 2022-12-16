Read full article on original website
Texas AND Oklahoma Have Some of the Grinchiest Cities in America
Four days away from Christmas. I'm personally not a big Christmas fan. Nothing wrong with the lights or some of those classic Christmas movies. The music is what makes me hate this holiday. I can't stand hearing it outside of December. I maybe coming off as a Grinch as I type this, but it looks like I am in a state filled with Grinches.
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
Texas ‘Survivor’ Donating His Million Dollar Win to Veterans
How many times have you said you'd share if only you would win?. I pledge that every time I buy a scratch-off. Well, the sole survivor of Survivor, Season 43 is a champion in more ways than one. Not only did he win, but he also pledged to give his entire win to veterans.
How To Report Dogs Left in the Cold in Texas
We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
Whoa! Is This The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In Texas?
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
Videos Showing Off Homes of Your Favorite Sport Superstars in Texas
There is a reason that shows such as MTV Cribs have been so successful in the past, we want to see what our favorite athletes' homes look like on the inside and outside. These superstars are making millions and millions of dollars so they can essentially get whatever kind of house they want and have it customized to their liking. Recently I found a new YouTube channel (Sports Mansions) that showed off the homes of some of our favorite athletes in the state of Texas.
Texas’ New Years Superstitions of Food That Bring Love, Luck and Money
First off, I'll admit from the very start that I am superstitious, but only around the New Year's Eve holiday. When it comes to general superstitions I am NOT superstitious, in fact, I have a nickname for them, I call them "stupid-stitions" because if I step on a sidewalk crack it will not break someone's back.
40 Top Rudest Cities In The US And Texas Makes The List 4 Times
We've all had run-ins with rude people from time to time. It's almost inevitable. When it happens to me, I usually figure that person is having a bad day, or maybe there are other underlying circumstances that I don't know about. Either way, for most of us, dealing with rude behavior is not a pleasurable experience.
FDA Warns Texas Horse Owners Against Feeding Recalled Product
Large amounts of Manzanilla Feeds’ Top of the Rockies Alfalfa cubes have been recalled due to declining neurological health symptoms and even death. There have been 98 horses reported to show these symptoms, with at least 45 of them dying or being put down. These horses were located in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. The symptoms related to the recalled alfalfa cubes look similar to botulism and horse owners are suggested to keep a close eye on their animals to see if they develop any symptoms.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
How Much Power Is Texas Using? There’s One Way To Find Out
The Texas Power Grid has always been a talking point. One of the biggest is how much stress the grid is under. The grid has been studied many times, and attempts to ease the stress on the grid have been documented, such as during summertime and the air conditioning. So safe to say, some Texans are nervous on the reliability of the grid during periods of higher stress.
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Brutal Arctic Blast Headed Toward Texas But Will It Stay For Christmas?
22 months after the last brutal arctic blast hit Texas and sent temperatures into the single digits for a week. So, will the one headed toward Texas this week be as brutal as that one was?. According to Yahoo, Temperatures are expected to fall into the range that they did...
Here are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Great State of Texas
There are so many things to love about the great state of Texas, but the variety of delicious food has to be high on your list. And it’s not just one certain thing, all foods are represented in Texas and they’re all done very well. Obviously, Texas barbecue has created quite the name for itself but the seafood, Cajun food, and down-home comfort food is not to be overlooked.
Fighting in Texas Will Net You an Assault Charge Unless You Fight This Way
I am not a fighter. That doesn't mean that a disagreement or a situation wouldn't warrant a fight but I certainly would not seek one out. There are those that just want nothing more than to get into some form of fisticuffs anytime they are out in public. This behavior will easily lead to an assault charge and possibly some jail time. But what if I told you that if you have a beef with someone and the only resolution is to throw hands, it can be done without any charges being filed. Oh yes and its a Texas law. Let's take a look at the facts.
Can You Guess the Most Popular Christmas Recipe in Texas?
It’s common knowledge that everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes how we celebrate the holidays. We like things to be memorable and fun and when it comes to food it has to be delicious. Seeing as how I enjoy cooking; I was curious to find out what is the most popular Christmas recipe in the state of Texas, and I have to admit I was a little shocked when I found it online.
Wait, Texas Water Is What Color? Why In The World Is It Like That?
Sometimes with a state as big as Texas, you might not remember that the state does indeed touch both land and sea. But yes, Texas does indeed a body of water, and that body of water is none other than the Gulf of Mexico. However, there is something rather...off about...
8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!
The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
New Target Shopping Cart Design is Popping Up in Texas
I know we have a lot of Target fans out there so this one is for you Target nation. It appears that the new shopping cart style has emerged in is already being used in Texas. The new basket features two cup holders, a bigger space for a child, and a super smooth ride. Target Nation's reaction is mixed about the new design on the Instagram feed and some of the comments are hilarious. . Thanks to Instagram user: targetfanatic, we get a first look at these carts that were spotted at a Katy Target. Be sure you check out some of the comments below. I also reached out to Target in Victoria and they say these baskets will eventually make it down to Victoria in the future.
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
