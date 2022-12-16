The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO