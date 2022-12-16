Read full article on original website
Related
City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility
The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
Best of 2022: Top transportation news in Round Rock
Roads are a high priority in Round Rock, as 78% of residents included in the city's biennial survey said traffic was their most important concern. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) Roads are a high priority in Round Rock—78% of residents included in the city's biennial survey said traffic was their...
KXAN
‘They’re all on standby’: Williamson County’s plan for emergency winter weather
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Emergency managers say responders are on standby to help during the hard freeze rolling in Thursday. Residents losing power is their main concern. Michael Shoe, director of the Williamson County Office of Emergency Management, says he’s been in contact with local energy providers ahead...
Top development stories in Round Rock for 2022 include growth, Samsung expansion
Top development stories for Round Rock included announcements made by large companies seeking to locate in the area, economic development news, growth and updates on new multifamily housing projects coming to the area. (Steffanie Bartlett/Community Impact) Top development stories for Round Rock included announcements made by large companies seeking to...
Hutto EDC holds public hearings on several new development projects
Hutto has an array of projects in various stages of development. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) The Hutto Economic Development Corp. held public hearings on Dec. 16 for five new development projects coming to Hutto, including three at the city's 1,400-acre Megasite on Hwy. 79. Information disclosed at the hearings did not...
Commissioners approve $1M grant for potential Hays County Food Bank expansion
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners approved a $1,199,008.82 grant agreement with the Hays County Food Bank on Dec. 20 for a potential new facility. The funding comes from the county’s $44.7 million allocation of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Best of 2022: Most-read news in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle
Scott Sellers' resignation from his position as Kyle city manager was one of the top stories of 2022. (Courtesy city of Kyle) From new business announcements to a fire to a resignation, here are the 10 most-read stories from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle in 2022. The Kyle City Council...
New director sworn in to represent Comal, Guadalupe counties on Edwards Aquifer Authority board
The board of directors represents the constituents in their regions to protect water rights and advocate for sustainability and conservation efforts. Pictured from left are Luana Buckner, Edwards Aquifer Authority board chair; Matthew E. Hoyt; Davis Hoyt; Andrew Hoyt; and Kristen H. Hoyt. (Courtesy Matthew Hoyt) Former New Braunfels City...
TxDOT to add 21 miles of pedestrian barriers along I-35 in Travis County
Construction should be finished–depending on weather issues–by early 2023, and drivers can expect to see nightly left-lane closures throughout the project. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation plans to add 21 miles of pedestrian barriers along I-35 in Travis County. Bradley Wheelis, a spokesperson...
Are you prepared? What to know as freezing temperatures move into Central Texas
Temperatures are dropping in Central Texas, and that means it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures.
Williamson County commissioners approve rate for health care provider participation program
The Williamson County Commissioners Court set a new rate for the county's health care provider participation program Dec. 20. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Commissioners Court set a new rate for the county’s health care provider participation program Dec. 20. Commissioners set the rate for local hospitals at...
Preliminary plan for new street, residential development approved for Lakeway
Lakeway City Council voted unanimously to approve a development plan for new street Taranga Drive on Dec. 19. (Community Impact file photo) A preliminary plan that includes 10 new residential lots, one drainage reserve lot and a new street called Taranga Drive was approved unanimously during Lakeway’s Dec. 19 city council meeting.
Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown
The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
Building products distributor Beacon opens branch in Georgetown
Beacon, a distributor of roofing and other building materials, announced Dec. 16 it opened a greenfield location in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Virginia-based company Beacon, the largest publicly traded distributor of roofing materials in the U.S., announced Dec. 16 it has opened a greenfield location in Georgetown. Beacon has now opened...
Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city
Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
Leander, Cedar Park see home sales decline, inventory grow, report shows
Housing inventory in Leander and Cedar Park has more than tripled since January. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) In November, home sales in Cedar Park and Leander have dropped to 204, a 44.4% decrease compared to November 2021, according to Austin Board of Realtors data. Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice...
Nonprofit Comal County Habitat for Humanity connects those in need with housing
Crews for Comal County Habitat for Humanity work on houses and other housing to provide homes for those in need in Comal County. The rising cost of living locally has the nonprofit seeking solutions for a wide range of the population. (Photos courtesy Comal County Habitat for Humanity) Comal County...
Suds Brothers Express Car Wash coming soon to downtown Dripping Springs
Construction of Suds Brothers Express Car Wash is expected to begin in 2023 and estimated to be completed in spring 2024. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Suds Brothers Express Car Wash will open at 610 W. Hwy. 290, Dripping Springs, with construction expected to begin in 2023 and estimated to be completed spring 2024.
5 New Braunfels businesses to hold grand openings in 2023
Some of the cheesecake-in-a-jar flavors include blueberry white chocolate, cookies and cream, and toffee turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) As the region continues to boom with economic growth, several businesses are planning to hold grand openings in New Braunfels in 2023. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso...
Longhorn Meat Market opens South Austin location
Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. The meat market bought Johnny G's Butcher Block at that same location and transformed it into a second Longhorn Meat Market location. The first location at 2411 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Austin, is closed for renovations. The east side location closed in October 2021 after winter storm Uri prompted the owners to fully renovate that location. According to Manager of Operations Quirino Silva, the east side location will reopen in the spring.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 1