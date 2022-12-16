ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility

The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
AUSTIN, TX
Commissioners approve $1M grant for potential Hays County Food Bank expansion

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners approved a $1,199,008.82 grant agreement with the Hays County Food Bank on Dec. 20 for a potential new facility. The funding comes from the county’s $44.7 million allocation of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, under the American Rescue Plan Act.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
New director sworn in to represent Comal, Guadalupe counties on Edwards Aquifer Authority board

The board of directors represents the constituents in their regions to protect water rights and advocate for sustainability and conservation efforts. Pictured from left are Luana Buckner, Edwards Aquifer Authority board chair; Matthew E. Hoyt; Davis Hoyt; Andrew Hoyt; and Kristen H. Hoyt. (Courtesy Matthew Hoyt) Former New Braunfels City...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Williamson County commissioners approve rate for health care provider participation program

The Williamson County Commissioners Court set a new rate for the county's health care provider participation program Dec. 20. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Commissioners Court set a new rate for the county’s health care provider participation program Dec. 20. Commissioners set the rate for local hospitals at...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown

The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city

Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
AUSTIN, TX
Longhorn Meat Market opens South Austin location

Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. The meat market bought Johnny G's Butcher Block at that same location and transformed it into a second Longhorn Meat Market location. The first location at 2411 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Austin, is closed for renovations. The east side location closed in October 2021 after winter storm Uri prompted the owners to fully renovate that location. According to Manager of Operations Quirino Silva, the east side location will reopen in the spring.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
