See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Three Towns in Four Corners — A Cultural Insight into Colorado’s Borderline Communities
Using wheelbarrows to transport the merchandise, Maria’s Bookshop moved into its current location in an old building in downtown Durango in 1992. Last year, it sold 100,000 volumes, many of them hardbacks. Tourists constitute about half the customers of Maria’s, a higher percentage during summer when the Durango &...
Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado
Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
Hotel bar in Colorado ranks high on worldwide 'best whiskey collections' list
Big fan of whiskey? There are several places in Colorado you've got to visit – one of which is located in an iconic hotel. According to an article recently published by Men's Journal, the Stanley Hotel, in Estes Park, is home to one of the best hotel whiskey collections in the world. Ranking 9th on a list of 10 worldwide destinations, the publication notes that more than 1,200 different expressions of whiskey are stocked at the on-site bar, simply called 'The Whiskey Bar.'
The 10 best golf courses in Colorado (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Colorado. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Colorado. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Remarkable 24,000 Photo Archive By Wyoming Woman Shows Life On The Frontier In Early 20th Century
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The images are crystal clear. A young boy balancing a cat on his head. An emaciated man recovering from the Spanish flu epidemic. A woman brushing her ankle-length hair. Sisters peering over a wooden fence. These photographs are just a fragment...
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
Colorado’s White River is the country’s busiest national forest, with a $1.6B impact. But can it keep it up?
White River National Forest supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams says “there’s a humbling feeling” when he reviewed a recently published economic analysis showing his forest as not just the most trafficked forest in the country but also an unrivaled economic engine. The analysis of all 111 U.S. Forest Service...
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
Wyoming, Other Colorado River States Scrambling To Avoid Lake Powell Turning Into “Dead Pool”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The vested parties along the Colorado River drainage, including Wyoming, are starting to grasp just how dire the water shortage is, an expert in the legal compact governing the river’s management said. However, any major policy changes are probably still...
Plan a Group Getaway at This Luxurious Colorado Campground
There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for those who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are far beyond the traditional tent in the woods. From frontier tents and yurts to...
Dutch Mill Cafe – Antonito
For those long time readers of the blog, you know that I am a sucker for a good sign when looking for a great locally owned restaurant. Well, in the lovely downtown of Antonito I was drawn like a moth to a flame by the sign for the Dutch Mill Cafe.
There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry
Hey, backcountry visitors, do Colorado a favor. With a handy-dandy poop kit, help solve the crappy crisis of waste littering the state’s trails and dispersed campsites. The concept of taking along a ready-made poop-disposal kit when hitting the outdoors got a boost last week when the Colorado Tourism Office chose the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association’s “Doo” Colorado Right effort as one of 17 recipients of grants designed to promote sustainable tourism.
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
12 Secretive, Mythical and Just Plain Out-There Colorado Things
You may not realize it, but there are quite a lot of things in Colorado that would fit just fine inside an issue of the National Inquirer. There are secretive places, urban legends, conspiracies, and weird history surrounding our great state from every corner. Keep scrolling to learn about and...
Sunshine closes heavily trafficked stretch of road in Colorado
Everyone seems to love sunshine – until it's so blinding that it makes driving dangerous. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, an intense sun glare shut down eastbound I-70 between Exit 243 at Hidden Valley and US 6 (Exit 248), with the problem presumably being at Floyd Hill – found between these two mile markers and a place where sun glare issues are common.
‘Snow Animals’ in the Grand Mesa: Can You Make Them Out?
The Grand Mesa is one of the coolest outdoor playgrounds in Colorado. It has stood as one of the most recognizable features on the Western Slope for millions of years, and it is the subject of countless stories and legends. The Grand Mesa was known to the Ute Indian tribes...
8 Best Horseback Camping Trips Colorado Compared
Experience Colorado the way the early explorers did, when using horses to go from point A to point B was the quickest method. There are still numerous secret locations in the state where a comfortable SUV cannot take you. The choices are unlimited for you and your four-legged companion, from famous sights tucked away in Colorado’s public lands to jagged panoramas over the Continental Divide. Here are the best horseback camping trips Colorado that you will be able to experience as of now.
Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
