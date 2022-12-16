ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Caldwell Arts Academy spreads joy to community during annual Reverse Christmas Parade

By Ana Conejo aconejo@tylerpaper.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGkva_0jlQ34iY00

With a goal to bring in holiday cheer for the East Texas community, the entire campus of Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy came together and gave outside performances to community members during the annual Reverse Christmas Parade on Thursday.

During the event, community members walking or driving by in their cars enjoyed singing and dancing performances from students who were in full Christmas spirit. From students dressed as Christmas trees, deer, Santa and more, those who drove by the parade were left with a smile on their face.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy