Caldwell Arts Academy spreads joy to community during annual Reverse Christmas Parade

With a goal to bring in holiday cheer for the East Texas community, the entire campus of Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy came together and gave outside performances to community members during the annual Reverse Christmas Parade on Thursday.

During the event, community members walking or driving by in their cars enjoyed singing and dancing performances from students who were in full Christmas spirit. From students dressed as Christmas trees, deer, Santa and more, those who drove by the parade were left with a smile on their face.