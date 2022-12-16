Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Janesville police investigating fire at crafts store as possible arson
Janesville police say they are investigating a commercial fire Wednesday night as a possible case of arson.
Woman dies following weekend crash in Sauk County
LA VALLE, Wis. — A La Valle woman died after crashing into a tree along State Highway 33 in rural Sauk County over the weekend, the county’s sheriff’s office said Monday. The crash happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 33 east of Emerald Drive between La Valle and Reedsburg. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
x1071.com
Questions Answered About New Platteville Fire Station
The City of Platteville hosted a public meeting to answer questions about the planned new fire station Tuesday night at the Platteville Public Library. Many residents had questions about the construction plans and timeline for the new $13.4 million fire station to be built at the current site of the OE Gray Early Learning Center. Platteville City Manager Adam Reuchel and Fire Chief Ryan Simmons also answered questions regarding the Platteville Senior Center and Platteville Armory. The OE Gray Early Learning Center is currently the site for the Platteville Senior Center. The City inquired about purchasing the Platteville Armory and make that a site for the Platteville Senior Center. But, the Senior Center will instead occupy space at City Hall previously used by the Police Department. OE Gray Learning Center will be demolished to make for the new fire station, which fits the future needs of the fire department. Fire Chief Ryan Simmons says the OE Gray Early Learning Center meets a lot of expectations.
None hospitalized, three vehicles damaged in west Madison rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. — Three vehicles were damaged Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Madison’s west side. Police were called to the intersection of North Gammon and Old Sauk roads just after 2 p.m. One vehicle was found rolled over at the scene. A witness told officers that one vehicle had run a red light and struck another. A...
x1071.com
Madison, Dane County closing non-essential government offices due to winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Both the City of Madison and Dane County will close non-essential government offices Thursday afternoon and Friday due to the upcoming winter storm. The county is closing non-essential operations at 2 p.m. Thursday through the end of Friday. Essential services will still operate, the county said.
x1071.com
Madison Streets Division warns some roads could be snowy, slippery ‘until sometime next week’
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Streets Division is warning drivers to expect potentially snowy and slippery roads “until sometime next week.”. Snow is expected to start falling Wednesday night into Thursday; even after it stops, strong winds are expected to create travel challenges. In an update Wednesday afternoon,...
nbc15.com
Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d
VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said...
Dead Wisconsin Woman Found In Car Parked At Mall For Two Days
In a strange chain of events, after two days of being parked at a mall, this poor Wisconsin woman was found dead in her vehicle. How Does Someone Not Notice Something Strange In Mall Parking Lot?. I'm kind of baffled by this whole situation. In this day and age, people...
x1071.com
Fire damages home in Cross Plains
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — A fire caused significant damage to a home in Cross Plains over the weekend. The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at a home on Gil’s Way. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, it appears to have started in a garage before spreading to a house.
x1071.com
Metro buses will stick to their schedule as much as possible this week, city says
MADISON, Wis. — Despite the incoming winter storm that is expected to create travel headaches over the next couple of days, the City of Madison says it anticipates its Metro buses to run at full service. The city says riders may see delays depending on how much snow falls,...
fox47.com
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
x1071.com
Red Cross cancels Holiday Blood Drive in Madison due to winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — The American Red Cross is canceling its annual holiday blood drive in Madison due to the impending winter storm and dangerously cold wind chills. The drive was scheduled to be held Friday, Dec. 23 at the Alliant Energy Center. The Red Cross said it was making the cancellation in Madison as well as in Green Bay and La Crosse due to “looming severe winter weather and safety concerns for staff, volunteers, donors and partners.”
x1071.com
One Person Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County
Authorities say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Lafayette County. 61 year old Denise Springer of Shullsburg was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 33 year old Joel Hernandez-Miranda of South Wayne, was traveling south on Highway 23 in Darlington Township at 4:35 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit Springer’s oncoming vehicle. The impact caused Springer to lose control, with her vehicle leaving the roadway and overturning in a ditch. Hernandez-Miranda was cited with failure to maintain control, operating without insurance and operating without a valid license.
KWQC
One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
x1071.com
PHMDC rescuers save coyote from basement under construction
MADISON, Wis. — A team of Dane County animal service officers rescued a coyote from a construction site Tuesday. Public Health Madison and Dane County officials said the officers were called to a home under construction after a coyote was found in the basement. The animal looked to be frozen in fear.
nbc15.com
Heay snowfall causes tough travel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
nbc15.com
Hit-and-run suspect found at workplace, smelling of intoxicants, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers used the license plate number on a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon to track down the suspect and arrest her at her workplace. According to an MPD statement, officers found the plate when they were called around 4 p.m....
Woman found dead in burning car identified, cause of death still being investigated
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of a person who died after a vehicle fire near McFarland earlier this month, but they still are looking into how she died.
Comments / 0