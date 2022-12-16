ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman dies following weekend crash in Sauk County

LA VALLE, Wis. — A La Valle woman died after crashing into a tree along State Highway 33 in rural Sauk County over the weekend, the county’s sheriff’s office said Monday. The crash happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 33 east of Emerald Drive between La Valle and Reedsburg. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Questions Answered About New Platteville Fire Station

The City of Platteville hosted a public meeting to answer questions about the planned new fire station Tuesday night at the Platteville Public Library. Many residents had questions about the construction plans and timeline for the new $13.4 million fire station to be built at the current site of the OE Gray Early Learning Center. Platteville City Manager Adam Reuchel and Fire Chief Ryan Simmons also answered questions regarding the Platteville Senior Center and Platteville Armory. The OE Gray Early Learning Center is currently the site for the Platteville Senior Center. The City inquired about purchasing the Platteville Armory and make that a site for the Platteville Senior Center. But, the Senior Center will instead occupy space at City Hall previously used by the Police Department. OE Gray Learning Center will be demolished to make for the new fire station, which fits the future needs of the fire department. Fire Chief Ryan Simmons says the OE Gray Early Learning Center meets a lot of expectations.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d

VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said...
VERONA, WI
x1071.com

Fire damages home in Cross Plains

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — A fire caused significant damage to a home in Cross Plains over the weekend. The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at a home on Gil’s Way. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, it appears to have started in a garage before spreading to a house.
CROSS PLAINS, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm

The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Red Cross cancels Holiday Blood Drive in Madison due to winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — The American Red Cross is canceling its annual holiday blood drive in Madison due to the impending winter storm and dangerously cold wind chills. The drive was scheduled to be held Friday, Dec. 23 at the Alliant Energy Center. The Red Cross said it was making the cancellation in Madison as well as in Green Bay and La Crosse due to “looming severe winter weather and safety concerns for staff, volunteers, donors and partners.”
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

One Person Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County

Authorities say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Lafayette County. 61 year old Denise Springer of Shullsburg was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 33 year old Joel Hernandez-Miranda of South Wayne, was traveling south on Highway 23 in Darlington Township at 4:35 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit Springer’s oncoming vehicle. The impact caused Springer to lose control, with her vehicle leaving the roadway and overturning in a ditch. Hernandez-Miranda was cited with failure to maintain control, operating without insurance and operating without a valid license.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
KWQC

One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

PHMDC rescuers save coyote from basement under construction

MADISON, Wis. — A team of Dane County animal service officers rescued a coyote from a construction site Tuesday. Public Health Madison and Dane County officials said the officers were called to a home under construction after a coyote was found in the basement. The animal looked to be frozen in fear.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Heay snowfall causes tough travel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
MADISON, WI

