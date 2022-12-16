Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin winter storm compounds Christmas travel stress
MILWAUKEE - Holiday travel is stressful enough, and the weather is making it even worse. A winter storm warning takes effect Thursday morning, Dec. 22 for all of southeast Wisconsin, lasting until Saturday morning. If you plan on traveling by plane or train on Thursday, good luck. You should expect...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2.2 million Wisconsinites expected to travel this holiday season: AAA
MILWAUKEE - The incoming storm comes just in time for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. AAA estimates 2.2 million Wisconsinites will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of nearly 72,000 people over last year and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aundre Cross honored; US, Wisconsin flags to be lowered Thursday
MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Wednesday, Dec. 21 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thurs., Dec. 22 in honor of Aundre Cross. Cross, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, was killed on Friday, Dec. 9 in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin closings, cancellations, delays
MILWAUKEE - When the weather in southeast Wisconsin turns nasty, it is often necessary for schools, churches and businesses to shut down, cancel activities or delay opening. Below is a current list of all the closings, cancellations, and delays seen in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Couple's anniversary cut short by 6.4 Northern California earthquake
FERNDALE, Calif. - A couple spending their anniversary at the Gingerbread Mansion Inn in Ferndale, Calif., had their celebration cut short by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. "It was the wildest thing," Larkin O'Leary told KTVU on Tuesday, hours after the quake struck at 2:34 a.m. in Humboldt County in Northern California. "We were lying in bed, obviously asleep, and I woke up five minutes before the earthquake happened and I felt some sort of weird vibe. And then it felt like somebody jumped on our bed."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wind chill chart: Click, print for use at home or office
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News invites you to click and print off a copy of the National Weather Service (NWS) wind chill chart. Put it up on your refrigerator, so you'll always know what the temperature feels like when the wind is kicking up. The National Weather Service wind chill temperature...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin winter storm warning; blizzard conditions possible
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for all of southeast Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Forecast breakdown. Timeframe: Freezing drizzle was causing icing issues on Wednesday night ahead of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin winter storm watch begins Thursday morning
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for all of southeast Wisconsin from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. A blizzard is likely across the area. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Forecast breakdown. Timeframe: Light snow Wednesday night into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Humane Society welcomes rescue dogs from South
MILWAUKEE - More than two dozen dogs and puppies surrendered from commercial breeding facilities throughout the South arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) on Friday, Dec. 16. WHS volunteers drove to Missouri to transport the dogs. This was facilitated by the BISSELL Pet Foundation in partnership with the National...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Significant winter storm; steps to prepare, safety tips
MILWAUKEE - With a significant winter storm forecasted to impact much of Wisconsin this week, everyone in the state is encouraged to take steps now to ensure they are prepared. The National Weather Service is forecasting several states in the Midwest will be impacted by a winter storm beginning on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thousands without power in Northern California following 6.4 quake
FORTUNA, Calif. - Thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water. In Fortuna, Calif., in Humboldt County, all the main street...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
1st pediatric flu death this season reported in Wisconsin: DHS
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first pediatric influenza-associated death in Wisconsin for the 2022-2023 season. Nationwide, 30 pediatric influenza-associated deaths have been reported. DHS encourages all Wisconsinites, especially children, to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Early data show this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northern California earthquake leaves 2 dead, buckles road, causes damage and injury
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, left two people dead, caused gas leaks, shattered glass, left thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents living through dozens of aftershocks. The Humboldt County Sheriff said two people died as a result...
