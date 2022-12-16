ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin winter storm compounds Christmas travel stress

MILWAUKEE - Holiday travel is stressful enough, and the weather is making it even worse. A winter storm warning takes effect Thursday morning, Dec. 22 for all of southeast Wisconsin, lasting until Saturday morning. If you plan on traveling by plane or train on Thursday, good luck. You should expect...
Aundre Cross honored; US, Wisconsin flags to be lowered Thursday

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Wednesday, Dec. 21 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thurs., Dec. 22 in honor of Aundre Cross. Cross, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, was killed on Friday, Dec. 9 in Milwaukee.
Southeast Wisconsin closings, cancellations, delays

MILWAUKEE - When the weather in southeast Wisconsin turns nasty, it is often necessary for schools, churches and businesses to shut down, cancel activities or delay opening. Below is a current list of all the closings, cancellations, and delays seen in southeast Wisconsin.
Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
Couple's anniversary cut short by 6.4 Northern California earthquake

FERNDALE, Calif. - A couple spending their anniversary at the Gingerbread Mansion Inn in Ferndale, Calif., had their celebration cut short by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. "It was the wildest thing," Larkin O'Leary told KTVU on Tuesday, hours after the quake struck at 2:34 a.m. in Humboldt County in Northern California. "We were lying in bed, obviously asleep, and I woke up five minutes before the earthquake happened and I felt some sort of weird vibe. And then it felt like somebody jumped on our bed."
Wind chill chart: Click, print for use at home or office

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News invites you to click and print off a copy of the National Weather Service (NWS) wind chill chart. Put it up on your refrigerator, so you'll always know what the temperature feels like when the wind is kicking up. The National Weather Service wind chill temperature...
Southeast Wisconsin winter storm warning; blizzard conditions possible

MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for all of southeast Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Forecast breakdown. Timeframe: Freezing drizzle was causing icing issues on Wednesday night ahead of the...
Southeast Wisconsin winter storm watch begins Thursday morning

MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for all of southeast Wisconsin from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. A blizzard is likely across the area. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Forecast breakdown. Timeframe: Light snow Wednesday night into...
Humane Society welcomes rescue dogs from South

MILWAUKEE - More than two dozen dogs and puppies surrendered from commercial breeding facilities throughout the South arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) on Friday, Dec. 16. WHS volunteers drove to Missouri to transport the dogs. This was facilitated by the BISSELL Pet Foundation in partnership with the National...
Significant winter storm; steps to prepare, safety tips

MILWAUKEE - With a significant winter storm forecasted to impact much of Wisconsin this week, everyone in the state is encouraged to take steps now to ensure they are prepared. The National Weather Service is forecasting several states in the Midwest will be impacted by a winter storm beginning on...
Thousands without power in Northern California following 6.4 quake

FORTUNA, Calif. - Thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water. In Fortuna, Calif., in Humboldt County, all the main street...
1st pediatric flu death this season reported in Wisconsin: DHS

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first pediatric influenza-associated death in Wisconsin for the 2022-2023 season. Nationwide, 30 pediatric influenza-associated deaths have been reported. DHS encourages all Wisconsinites, especially children, to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Early data show this...
