Mounds, IL

Early Thursday dismissal for SIU community

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Due to the conditions caused by the approaching winter storm, Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be closed Thursday, December 22 at 12 p.m., and will remain closed through Friday, December 23. This is an administrative closure. All classes (face-to-face, hybrid and online) will be...
CARBONDALE, IL
City of Carbondale offices to close at noon Thursday

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – All City of Carbondale offices will be closing Thursday, December 22, at noon due to inclement weather. Walk-in customer service will not be available Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. Offices will reopen on Friday, December 23 at 8 a.m. Emergency services will be available...
CARBONDALE, IL
List of warming centers open during extreme cold temperatures

(KBSI) – Several locations have been designated as warming centers during the extreme cold temperature later this week. If you know of a warming center not listed, email news@kbsi23.com with the details. Illinois. Benton City Hall. 1403 S. Main Street. Benton, IL. 618-439-6131. open during normal business hours. _____________________________________
CARBONDALE, IL
More than 1,000 graduate from Southeast Missouri State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – More than 1,000 students graduated from Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, Dec. 17. Two graduation ceremonies were held at the Show Me Center. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt served as the commencement speaker for the 2 p.m. ceremony. He was presented with the Vandiver...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Trash pick up routes to change for holiday in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau has an alert for all city trash and recycling customers. On Thursday, December 22, routes will run on Wednesday, December 21. Friday, December 23 routes will run Thursday, December 22. Public Works Director Stan Polivick says folks should be...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Paducah City Hall to close early Thursday due to coming storm

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah City Hall will close early Thursday with the forecast of accumulating snow and a significant drop in temperatures Thursday afternoon from the winter storm moving into the area. Paducah City Hall is located at 300 South 5th Street. Other city offices will be closing...
PADUCAH, KY
Government offices, businesses close early due to impending weather

(KBSI) – Due to incoming winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures many government offices have chosen to close early Thursday, Dec. 22. Email news@kbsi23.com to have your closure added to the list. See the list below. Due to inclement weather, all Cape Girardeau County Government Offices and the Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
2 teens face charges after K9 officer finds firearm in Marion, IL

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Two teens face charges after Marion police say they found a got a call about a disturbance on Dec. 20. A 14-year-old juvenile faces a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a 15-year-old juvenile faces charges of obstructing justice, aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer.
MARION, IL
Cape Girardeau Police Department asks for help finding wanted man

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Police Department requests the public’s assistance finding a wanted man. Christopher Allen Calicott, 42, is described as a white man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Calicott has multiple warrants for his arrest. He has recently...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KY 303/Cuba Road in Mayfield blocked due to fire

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 303/Cuba Road is blocked due to a structure fire on the southside of Mayfield Tuesday morning. The Kentucky State Police 911 Dispatch Center reports KY 303/Cuba Road is blocked due to a structure fire on the southside of Mayfield. KY 303/Cuba Road is blocked...
MAYFIELD, KY
Cape Girardeau man facing weapons charge after police chase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police say he drove at dangerous speeds. Officers tried to stop a vehicle that was driving at dangerous speeds on both sides of the roadway on William Street near West End on Tuesday, December 20 around 11:37 p.m., according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Traffic stop turns to drug arrest of Wickliffe woman

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A traffic stop turned into a drug arrest for a Wickliffe woman on Wednesday. Deputies with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Nissan Sentra in Wickliffe for traffic violations about 10:04 p.m. on December 21. Deanna Bass, 49, of Wickliffe was driving...
WICKLIFFE, KY

