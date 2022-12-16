ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Pa. Farm Show: Discounts for veterans, families

By Madison Montag
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXasp_0jlQ0MYa00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, marks “Military Veterans & Families Day” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. To honor veterans and their families, several discounts will be offered on Thursday.

All day Thursday, Jan. 12, veterans and active duty military members can show their military IDs to receive these offers:

A&S Dog Treats

Service dogs can get a free bag of treats. Show your military ID for 20 percent off all products.

Centre Boot Company

Show your military ID for 10 percent off all products.

Casalingo Foods

Show your military ID for 15 percent off all food items and products.

Floyd’s Wooden Animals

Active military members and veterans can receive 20 percent off all products. Firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement are also included in this deal.

Leather 4U

Get 10 percent off all products after showing your military ID.

Miller’s Gourmet Foods

With a military ID, get $1 off any purchase.

PA Cable Network & PCNTV

Show your military ID to get 25 percent off an annual subscription to PCN Select.

The Rustic Horse

Get 10 percent off all purchases after showing a military ID.

Unique Jewelry by Fay

Show a military ID to get 10 percent off all purchases.

These deals and discounts are only valid on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

The popular Army-Navy Cookoff, where military chefs battle it out with flavor, will start at 1 p.m. on the PA Preferred Culinary Connection stage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

What’s new at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will officially start on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Harrisburg. So what’s new this year? With exciting things to eat and see, the Pennsylvania Farm Show can be a lot of fun. If you make it to the 107th farm show, be sure to check out […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

PA state vet: Santa’s reindeer are go for launch

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Livestock health is at the forefront of agriculture — Santa Claus doesn’t get a pass on that. But there’s good news for all who celebrate Christmas: Santa’s reindeer have been given a clean bill of health by the Pennsylvania State Veterinarian. Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania hunting opportunities still open into 2023

(WTAJ) — The Holidays are here and 2022 is winding down, but there’s still plenty of hunting taking place in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s hunting license year isn’t even halfway over, and there’s plenty of action in the coming weeks and months. The final deer seasons of 2022-2023 kick off Dec. 26, running alongside many small game […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season

The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
singletracks.com

Electric MTBs now Authorized on PA State Bike Trails

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) just released a policy, effective immediately, allowing electric mountain bike usage on department managed trails that currently allow bicycles. The policy applies to thousands of miles of bike trails and public-use roads, and in an unusual twist, does not specify its application to a particular class of e-bikes. Rather, the policy focuses on the operation of e-bikes. “DCNR’s policy is focused on managing behavior, not devices.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Susquehanna Township home explosion caught on video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township family lost their home in a gas explosion last week, just minutes after they were warned to evacuate. The explosion was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera:. FOX43 spoke to two neighbors who were in their homes when the explosion happened.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
MARIETTA, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg-area Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees Tuesday. "Your Harrisburg Walmart believes every family deserves a Christmas tree," the store posted on Facebook. The trees are available at the store's front entrance, while supplies last. The store is located at 6535 Grayson Road. Download...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Free PA Farm Show milkshakes available this week

(WHTM) – The PA Dairymen’s Association is offering free milkshakes made famous at the PA Farm Show at a pop-up location later this week. The first 50 people who show up at the Milkshakes on the Moo-ve Birthday Pop-Up event will be able to get one free milkshake.
GETTYSBURG, PA
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy