Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Grady Hospital asking for help identifying patient

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient that is currently in their care. Hospital officials say the patient is a Black male that was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being cancelled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in. SIX...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout

Two teens are dead and three other youths were wounded in a Southwest Atlanta shootout prompted by a social media dispute, according to police. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police Deputy Charles Hampton Jr. said officers found multiple people shot and a 14-year-old […] The post Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia

Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Students walk out in protest after Decatur teacher uses racial slur

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, hundreds of Decatur High School students walked out in protest after a teacher used a racist slur in class. “He directed it to two students, not directly calling them the n-word but just telling them not to say it. This caused a lot of people to be in shock because we weren’t expecting him to say the actual word and he said it multiple times,” a Decatur High School student said.
DECATUR, GA

