FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
WJCL
Mattie's Call issued following disappearance of 7-month-old baby in Georgia
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call following the disappearance of a 7-month-old baby. According to the Clayton County Police Department, the mother of Jonha Harrison gave the child to the man she believed was the child's father for about 2 weeks.
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
WJBF.com
More than 100 reported sextortion victims in Georgia, according to Atlanta FBI
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of reported sextortion victims is up to 114 in Georgia in 2022. According to authorities, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors over the past year. Law enforcement...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Grady Hospital asking for help identifying patient
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient that is currently in their care. Hospital officials say the patient is a Black male that was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Family of slain GSU student hold vigil at scene of his shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. — On Sunday night, family and friends celebrated the life of a Georgia State Student who was gunned down near the campus earlier this month. The vigil was held at the same gas station where the shooting occurred. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to his family about...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
DeKalb jury awards $160 million verdict after Underground Atlanta shooting deaths
A DeKalb County jury has awarded a $160 million verdict to the families of two men killed at an Underground Atlanta rap ...
Families grapple with teens’ deaths days after fatal SW Atlanta apartment shooting
Dangerous Dwellings: Two families grieve teens' deaths at one of Atlanta's dangerous apartment complexes; deaths come a day after AJC story that details 272 "persistently dangerous' apartment complexes across metro area.
Jail phone calls revealed in court against alleged YSL member
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News heard for the first time Tuesday the jail phone calls in the case tied to rapper Young Thug. The calls are between a co-defendant charged with murder and the mother of his child. Prosecutors say they show he was trying to hide evidence from police.
Woman shot in NE Atlanta after telling suspects she reported earlier fight to cops
A woman was shot in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning after she told the alleged assailants she’d called police to report an earlier altercation during which she had to use pepper spray, according to authorities.
Terminally ill patient could be waiting two years for federal disability approval
ATLANTA — The fight to access disability benefits is getting harder here in Georgia with wait times for even critical conditions increasing to more than two years. All working Americans pay-in to the benefit but many are finding when they need to access it, they can’t even get through the process.
Young Thug’s brother accepts plea deal in YSL case, can’t have contact with Atlanta rapper
ATLANTA — Another defendant named in the sweeping gang indictment against Young Slime Life has negotiated the plea deal. He is also the brother of rapper Young Thug, who prosecutors say organized the gang. Fulton County court records show that Quantavious Grier pleaded guilty to one count of violating...
Former Georgia church employee accused of stealing over $25K from organization
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was indicted last week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church. According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church from 2012 to 2019. During that time, she served as the financial treasurer.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being cancelled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in. SIX...
Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout
Two teens are dead and three other youths were wounded in a Southwest Atlanta shootout prompted by a social media dispute, according to police. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police Deputy Charles Hampton Jr. said officers found multiple people shot and a 14-year-old […] The post Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Police release identities of two teens killed in southwest Atlanta shootout
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has released the identities of the two young boys killed in what officials referred to as a shootout over a dispute on social media. Justin Powell was identified as the 16-year-old victim. Powell's family provided FOX 5 with a photo of him.
accesswdun.com
Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia
Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
South Fulton police said Saturday that a local Walmart has canceled a $100,000 gift card giveaway planned by Atlanta rap...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Students walk out in protest after Decatur teacher uses racial slur
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, hundreds of Decatur High School students walked out in protest after a teacher used a racist slur in class. “He directed it to two students, not directly calling them the n-word but just telling them not to say it. This caused a lot of people to be in shock because we weren’t expecting him to say the actual word and he said it multiple times,” a Decatur High School student said.
