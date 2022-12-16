Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this monthKristen WaltersDongola, IL
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-oldCJ CoombsPerryville, MO
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000CJ CoombsPerryville, MO
Related
kbsi23.com
Records Division of Carbondale Police Department closing at noon Thursday
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Records Division of the Carbondale Police Department will be closed at noon due to the impending dangerous weather. The Records Division will open as scheduled on Friday, Dec. 23, at 8 a.m. The closure only affects civilian employees of the department but will not...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police Department asks for help finding wanted man
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Police Department requests the public’s assistance finding a wanted man. Christopher Allen Calicott, 42, is described as a white man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Calicott has multiple warrants for his arrest. He has recently...
kbsi23.com
City of Carbondale offices to close at noon Thursday
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – All City of Carbondale offices will be closing Thursday, December 22, at noon due to inclement weather. Walk-in customer service will not be available Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. Offices will reopen on Friday, December 23 at 8 a.m. Emergency services will be available...
kbsi23.com
Trash pick up routes to change for holiday in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau has an alert for all city trash and recycling customers. On Thursday, December 22, routes will run on Wednesday, December 21. Friday, December 23 routes will run Thursday, December 22. Public Works Director Stan Polivick says folks should be...
kbsi23.com
2 teens face charges after K9 officer finds firearm in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Two teens face charges after Marion police say they found a got a call about a disturbance on Dec. 20. A 14-year-old juvenile faces a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a 15-year-old juvenile faces charges of obstructing justice, aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer.
kbsi23.com
Early Thursday dismissal for SIU community
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Due to the conditions caused by the approaching winter storm, Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be closed Thursday, December 22 at 12 p.m., and will remain closed through Friday, December 23. This is an administrative closure. All classes (face-to-face, hybrid and online) will be...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau County Government offices, Circuit Court closing early
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Due to inclement weather, all Cape Girardeau County Government Offices and the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court will close at noon on December 22. Offices will also remain closed Friday, December 23 due to the inclement weather. Offices will reopen Tuesday, December 27.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of sending threatening messages to the Butler County sheriff via Facebook Messenger. Keagon L. Browning, 22, of Poplar Bluff was arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail on charges of felony harassment in the first degree. The sheriff told us...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police looking for man after chase, stolen vehicle recovered
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are looking for a Chicago man after a police chase. Kenneth K. Doumbia, 27, of Chicago faces charges of armed habitual criminal offender, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon by felon and aggravated fleeing to elude. On Dec. 19...
Kait 8
Juvenile dies in car crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Butler County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six miles west of Poplar Bluff. The agency’s crash report said the driver of...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man facing weapons charge after police chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police say he drove at dangerous speeds. Officers tried to stop a vehicle that was driving at dangerous speeds on both sides of the roadway on William Street near West End on Tuesday, December 20 around 11:37 p.m., according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
kbsi23.com
List of warming centers open during extreme cold temperatures
(KBSI) – Several locations have been designated as warming centers during the extreme cold temperature later this week. If you know of a warming center not listed, email news@kbsi23.com with the details. Illinois. Benton City Hall. 1403 S. Main Street. Benton, IL. 618-439-6131. open during normal business hours. _____________________________________
kbsi23.com
Man facing weapons charges in connection to Dec. 11 fight in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after police responded to a fight on West Main Street on Dec. 11. Ternell P. Albritton, 37, of Carbondale faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, reckless discharge of a firearm and driving while license suspended.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Receives Serious Injuries After Car Crash in Washington County
(Stoney Point) A man from Park Hills was seriously injured Tuesday in a one car crash in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Stoney Point Road near Huff Cemetery Road when 24-year-old Kristian Dunn fell asleep while driving a Dodge Caliber. The car...
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop turns to drug arrest of Wickliffe woman
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A traffic stop turned into a drug arrest for a Wickliffe woman on Wednesday. Deputies with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Nissan Sentra in Wickliffe for traffic violations about 10:04 p.m. on December 21. Deanna Bass, 49, of Wickliffe was driving...
kbsi23.com
Government offices, businesses close early due to impending weather
(KBSI) – Due to incoming winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures many government offices have chosen to close early Thursday, Dec. 22. Email news@kbsi23.com to have your closure added to the list. See the list below. Due to inclement weather, all Cape Girardeau County Government Offices and the Cape...
kbsi23.com
How to protect water pipes from freezing ahead of bitterly cold weather
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – With temperatures in the Cape Girardeau area expected to dip into the single digits and possibly even below zero in the coming days, the water pipes in and around your home could be put under a great deal of stress. Randy Earnest of Obermanns...
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
KFVS12
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
Comments / 0