x1071.com
Clarke University names interim president
An interim president has been selected to lead Clarke University in Dubuque as the current leader prepares to depart at the end of the year. Fletcher Lamkin will begin his duties on Jan. 3 and will serve for 12 to 18 months or until the search for Clarke’s 17th president is completed and the president assumes office. Lamkin will succeed Thom Chesney, who announced in November that he would step down at the end of 2022 after serving as president since July 2019.
x1071.com
Officials warn of a potent batch of heroin fentanyl in Sauk County
A spike in overdoses has Sauk County officials on edge and the community jumping in to help. According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at least four people overdosed on a single day in Sauk County. Public Health of Sauk County said the spike occurred on December 4, 2022. Often hidden and easily disguised, officials say fentanyl kills people daily. Experts with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Public health data shows between 2020 and 2021 Sauk County saw 36 overdose deaths. Fentanyl was a factor in 29 of them.
x1071.com
Madison, Dane County closing non-essential government offices due to winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Both the City of Madison and Dane County will close non-essential government offices Thursday afternoon and Friday due to the upcoming winter storm. The county is closing non-essential operations at 2 p.m. Thursday through the end of Friday. Essential services will still operate, the county said.
x1071.com
Questions Answered About New Platteville Fire Station
The City of Platteville hosted a public meeting to answer questions about the planned new fire station Tuesday night at the Platteville Public Library. Many residents had questions about the construction plans and timeline for the new $13.4 million fire station to be built at the current site of the OE Gray Early Learning Center. Platteville City Manager Adam Reuchel and Fire Chief Ryan Simmons also answered questions regarding the Platteville Senior Center and Platteville Armory. The OE Gray Early Learning Center is currently the site for the Platteville Senior Center. The City inquired about purchasing the Platteville Armory and make that a site for the Platteville Senior Center. But, the Senior Center will instead occupy space at City Hall previously used by the Police Department. OE Gray Learning Center will be demolished to make for the new fire station, which fits the future needs of the fire department. Fire Chief Ryan Simmons says the OE Gray Early Learning Center meets a lot of expectations.
x1071.com
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. The Village of Blue Mounds declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. A snow emergency will take effect in the...
x1071.com
Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d
VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary results of a forensic exam showed she died from injuries she suffered in the crash.
x1071.com
12 Days of Giving – The Burnett Family
FITCHBURG, Wis. — This holiday season, News 3 Now is making 12 area families’ miracles come true. Our 12 Days of Giving continue, this time surprising a single mother with presents for her one, three, and five-year-old kids. Flodejhia Burnett beat the odds, but she isn’t stopping there....
x1071.com
Fire damages home in Cross Plains
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — A fire caused significant damage to a home in Cross Plains over the weekend. The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at a home on Gil’s Way. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, it appears to have started in a garage before spreading to a house.
x1071.com
Man charged in Fitchburg shots fired incident sentenced to 4 years in prison
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A man charged with firing multiple rounds at a vehicle driving in Fitchburg in October 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison after a jury found him guilty earlier this fall. Juwan Wilson, 25, was charged last year with one count of first-degree recklessly...
x1071.com
Good Samaritans find missing baby after horse escapes with buggy in tow
FENNIMORE, Wis. — Two good Samaritans are being credited with finding a missing baby late last week after a horse attached to a buggy the baby was riding in took off with the baby and buggy in tow. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the baby’s mother had tied...
x1071.com
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Platteville hotel room for more than four hours, police say
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Police in Platteville arrested a 24-year-old man who they said barricaded himself inside a hotel room for more than four hours after threatening staff members and patrons on Monday. Officers were called to the Super 8 hotel on Highway 80/81 South around 8:30 a.m. for a...
