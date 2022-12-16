ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama extends offer to 2025 OT from Georgia, Brayden Jacobs

By Brody Smoot
 6 days ago
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Brayden Jacobs, a 2025 offensive tackle, recently received an offer from Alabama. He is the son of former Auburn and New York Giants running back, Brandon Jacobs.

The Georgia native plays along the offensive line for St. Francis High School. As a sophomore, he is already listed at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds. He has two more years of high school remaining, so he will have more time to add muscle weight.

He has 18 total offers, according to 247Sports. There will likely be a dozen or so more offers that pile in by the time he graduates high school. Needless to say, he is an elite talent that will likely be pursued by the Tide coaching staff for the next two years.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Brayden Jacobs’ recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown Alpharetta, Georgia

Projected Position Offensive tackle

Height 6-4

Weight 265

Class 2025

Other offers

  • Georgia Tech
  • Kansas State
  • Ole Miss

