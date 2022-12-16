Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
What's next for Charlie Woods as a pro, Tiger on the senior tour, Norman's ouster, Maltbie's goodbye and more
I’d say 22 or 23, once he has earned a degree from Stanford. When his old man waxes about his two years at Stanford, it is clear those were the happiest times of Tiger’s life: finally away from his omnipresent parents, surrounded by other high-achievers, who didn’t care that much about golf, and part of a diverse team that supported and inspired him. No matter what endorsements are waiting for Charlie he’ll never have to fret about money, so I am quite sure his dad will mandate that he max out his college years instead of cutting them short.
Tiger Woods' 13-year-old son jokes he was 'shocked' at how well his dad played at PNC Championship
It is widely acknowledged Tiger Woods ' best days are behind him, but his son should more than most what he can do, even as 2023 nears. Yet even Charlie Woods was surprised at the performance of his famous father at the weekend's PNC Championship in Orlando, FL.
Golf.com
3 PGA Tour stars get married, Tiger discusses his first ace | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to this week’s Rogers Report. I just returned from Orlando, where I was covering the PNC Championship. I wrote about that here, so we won’t be talking about the event in this column, except for the fact that Will McGee, Annika Sorenstam’s son, had a special fan in the crowd over the weekend at the event. That’s right: His sixth-grade math teacher headed over to watch her current star student tee it up.
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Masters Announcement
It was announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club will invite golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria to the 2023 tournament. That means 16 players from LIV Golf are on track to be part of the field. "Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we...
CBS Sports
Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele among 10 best PGA Tour players under age 30
Golf has never been in better hands as some of the biggest names in the sport are still on the younger side. Securely in the prime of their careers, these players have been able to etch their names into golf's history books and will continue to add to their stories in the coming years.
Golf.com
With one statement, Augusta National ends frivolous debate
Augusta National doesn’t do December statements but, as with all other oddities of 2022, here…we…are. LIV golfers will indeed be allowed to play in the 2023 Masters, Augusta National announced Tuesday. You can exhale now, if you were still holding your breath. ANGC Chairman Fred Ridley released...
tennisuptodate.com
"Taking the spot from someone else that really deserves it - Tennis fans upset over Venus Williams receiving a wildcard entry to 2023 Australian Open
Tennis icon Venus Williams has been given a wildcard entry for the 2023 Australian Open, which will take place in January. This information was made public on Sunday, 18 December. The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who made her tournament debut 25 years ago in 1998, will play in Melbourne for...
Golf Channel
The Rexys: Rory to Brooks to Perez, awards for both sides of the aisle
One can only imagine how awkward the awards ceremony will be with the audience split into separate PGA Tour and LIV Golf sections. The Rexys, however, remain above it all and offer an equal opportunity assessment of the most contentious year in golf. All the Shade Award: Rory McIlroy. No...
GolfWRX
The biggest single equipment change that helped your score? – GolfWRXers discuss
“But in the past few years, I’ve been more honest with myself and made changes like getting rid of my four iron in favor of a hybrid among 3-4 other changes. If you had to pick one thing, e.g. using a 4/5 wood instead of a 3 wood, using lighter/graphite shafts, putting more hybrids into play, etc. – what would you say has made the most positive impact on your score?”
Golf Channel
The Return of 'TPC Impossible': Toughest composite course on PGA Tour in 2022
Arguably the greatest grand opening in modern golf course design took place last year with the unveiling of TPC Impossible. OK, so we’re a lot biased. The composite course that features the most difficult holes from the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, by number, drew more bruised egos than rave reviews, but who’s counting? No other golf course in the world could claim holes from Augusta National, Kiawah’s Ocean Course and Torrey Pines (we hear that course produces some great leaderboards).
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Reacting to ANGC's statement, Tiger's and Charlie's week
Augusta National announced on Tuesday that it would not alter its eligibility criteria in 2023, which will allow for LIV Golf players to compete. In this Golf Central Podcast, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner react to ANGC's statement. They also take a deep dive into the week that was for Tiger and Charlie Woods, from the injuries to the glaring spotlight.
Golf World Reacts to Decision on LIV Golfers at Masters
The golf world had a lot to say about LIV Golf members and PGA Tour players coming together at the Masters.
How To Choose Golf Irons
Looking to invest in a new set of irons? We take you through a number of factors to consider before choosing your next set
9/11 group plans to protest at Masters after LIV Golf decision
LIV Golf got good news on Tuesday when Augusta National announced that it has no plans to ban players on the controversial Saudi-bankrolled tour from next year’s Masters, but not everyone plans to greet them with open arms. A prominent September 11 group, 9/11 Families United, said hours after the announcement from the exclusive club that it plans to protest at the tournament next April. “We are calling on Augusta National to reconsider their open-door policy to the LIV golfers,” the statement read, in part. “If they are welcomed with open arms, we will be at their front door to protest in...
Bold Statement From Augusta National on 2023 Masters
The divide in golf this past year has been leading headlines for several months. PGA players jumping the money fence to LIV and subsequently banishment brands those who took the bait. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley today released a statement regarding its decision about the 2023 Masters and a list...
Decision Made on LIV Golfers Playing at the 2023 Masters Tournament
Here is how the 2023 Masters tournament will handle players currently on the LIV Golf circuit.
Comments / 0