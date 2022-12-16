Former Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy receives hefty fine after outburst on NFL referee

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

On Friday, the NFL fined former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy $23,020 for making contact with an NFL official. He initiated contact with an official during the Broncos‘ game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In total, Jeudy was fined $36,281. The other $13,261 was for removing his helmet during the altercation. Despite the outburst, Jeudy will not be suspended.

The Florida native currently leads the Broncos with six receiving touchdowns. This season, he has hauled in 68 receptions for 587 receiving yards. It will be interesting to see how Jeudy performs the rest of the season with his team out of playoff contention.

