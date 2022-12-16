Read full article on original website
Can Texas' power grid handle this week's arctic blast? Energy experts weigh in
Many Houstonians are traumatized from Texas' 2021 freeze and question the state's ability to supply enough energy ahead of this weekend, even though ERCOT insists they're prepared.
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
How Texans can prepare for this week's coming Arctic freeze
A guide for preparing your home ahead of the approaching Christmas cold snap.
WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING
25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Texas Freezes
"Dangerously cold" weather is making its way to Texas this week.
National Signing Day: Texas Southern reloads with 8 Standouts
Texas Southern adds eight to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. The post National Signing Day: Texas Southern reloads with 8 Standouts appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
Tips on how to prepare for the Arctic freeze later this week
With Arctic air forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon, here are some tips to prepare ahead of time.
Drip vs no-drip faucets: What the city of Houston, Harris County are saying about preparing for the freeze
HOUSTON — Houston and Harris County officials gave an update to their game plan for the upcoming hard freeze. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo emphasized that the freeze should not be a repeat of February 2021. They added that the power grid should be able to handle the cold, but they are taking precautions.
How freezing temps affect your vehicle and how to stay safe
HOUSTON — The arctic front heading to the Houston area will have temperatures going below freezing Thursday night. They’re not expected to get above freezing until Saturday and with the hard freeze, you’ll want to protect your vehicle. Experts say before it gets too cold out, drive...
When Texas Food Stamps Are Scheduled To Distribute Onto Lone Star Cards in January
SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, provides nutritional benefits for low-income households who meet program rules. In Texas, SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services...
To ease looming West Texas water shortage, oil companies have begun recycling fracking wastewater
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions...
Greater Houston preparing for artic blast, residents having flashbacks of 2021 winter storm
HARRIS COUNTY - This Christmas won't be a white one, but it will be cold, as freezing temperatures head toward Houston. Many Houston residents are having flashbacks to 2 years ago when a similar freeze came and caused complete chaos. "I just remember sliding a lot on the main roads,...
New Braunfels braces for the arctic blast
The National Weather Service has forecasted both a hard freeze watch and a wind chill watch for the remainder of the week. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of New Braunfels is preparing for the significant arctic blast expected to move through the area Dec. 22. The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong cold front will move through the region and bring the most frigid temperatures South Central Texas has experienced so far this winter season.
Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Only a couple more days to get your Christmas shopping and preparations finished, because not only is the holiday weekend only a short time away but because a blast of cold arctic air is set to arrive less than 48 hours from now, greatly deteriorating outside conditions.
Tips to prevent bursting pipes ahead of the winter blast
Protecting your home's pipes is very important because it can cause expensive damage to a home if they burst.
Best of 2022: Top transportation news in Round Rock
Roads are a high priority in Round Rock, as 78% of residents included in the city's biennial survey said traffic was their most important concern. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) Roads are a high priority in Round Rock—78% of residents included in the city's biennial survey said traffic was their...
Houston-area officials urge residents to begin preparations ahead of freeze
HOUSTON — Houston-area officials are urging residents to start preparing now as an arctic blast approaches ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. Several elected officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, warned that the time to make preparations is now. "Let me encourage people right now. Take a look at...
January forecast: How La Niña impacts the start of 2023
As we head deeper into our third La Nina winter, the outlook for next month from the Climate Prediction Center is a familiar one.
