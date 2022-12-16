ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

wshu.org

Legislative report says 20% of Suffolk County residents live in poverty

A fifth of Suffolk County residents live in poverty according to a legislative report. The legislature’s Welfare to Work Commission found that the federal definition of poverty was absurdly low for Long Island’s cost of living. Instead the report relied on two studies to conclude that a family of four needs at least $100,000 a year to provide for basic necessities.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

After months in recovery, Bellone says Suffolk County cyberattack began a year ago

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the cyberattack that has plagued the county for the last four months started much sooner — as early as December of last year. At a news conference on Wednesday, Bellone summarized a report commissioned by the county from the digital forensic auditing firm Palo Alto Networks. Bellone said the hack started in the County Clerk’s Office, gaining top administrator passwords before making its way throughout the county’s sprawling system, department by department.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Hector LaSalle nominated to be next chief judge of New York state

Gov. Kathy Hochul has made her choice for New York’s next chief judge: Hector LaSalle, a presiding justice of one of the state’s four appellate courts, who would be the first Latino man to hold the position. “I am humbled by Governor Hochul's nomination, and I thank her...
NEW YORK STATE
wshu.org

Fairfield, Stamford and Groton receive grants to address housing shortages and stormwater runoff

Over $36 million in grants will be divided up for eight towns and cities in Connecticut to revitalize communities and create thousands of new jobs, Governor Ned Lamont said. It's part of the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant Program, which was created in 2021. The first round of grants from this program were distributed in April, providing $45 million to 12 towns and cities in the state.
GROTON, CT
wshu.org

A bit of tension

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has made a push to get some of his oversight powers back regarding state contracts. A citywide after-school program could be coming to New Haven soon. Operators of one of Long Island’s largest nursing homes are being accused of neglecting their patients. And Connecticut has seen a rise in homelessness for the first time in a decade.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Suffolk County Legislature approves funding for electric buses

The Suffolk County Legislature has voted 16-1 to approve funding for 12 battery-electric buses. The $5.3 million investment is the first step in Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s plan to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2030. “It is our job on the local level to ensure we are...
wshu.org

Ganim, Bridgeport firefighters' union reach contract agreement

The City of Bridgeport and its firefighters have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement. Acting Fire Chief Lance Edwards said the CBA is favorable for both the city and the department. “I think most people know it's been close to two and a half years, we've been going back and...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wshu.org

Connecticut's new retail marijuana market off to shaky start after state cannabis chief resignation

Connecticut’s cannabis chief, Andrea Comer, is resigning days ahead of the state’s first legal recreational sales, highlighting a possible problem with the new market. Comer, deputy commissioner in the Department of Consumer Protection, has had a difficult job, said Fred McKinney of BJM Solutions, an expert in business set-asides for minorities. That’s because Comer also chairs the Social Equity Council that's responsible for including people from disadvantaged areas and backgrounds in the new market.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Construction begins on Long Island's Neuroscience Research Complex

Officials broke ground on the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's Neuroscience Research Complex on Monday. The $57 million facility on Long Island is meant to further advancements in life sciences. The complex will be housed on a seven-acre development, right on the border of Nassau and Suffolk counties. Research will focus...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Proposal aims to get New Haven students extra help with reading and math

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has proposed a citywide literacy and math initiative to provide afterschool and summer tutoring for students in first to fifth grades. Elicker wants New Haven to spend $3 million in federal aid for the city’s education partners to build out a tutoring program for public school students to catch up on learning lost during the pandemic. The program needs approval from the city Board of Alders.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wshu.org

New York state preparing for severe weather during busy holiday weekend

During one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, New York state officials are warning of potential severe impacts from a winter storm that is forecast to include high winds and drastic temperature changes. That could lead to power outages and closed roads, complicating plans for the holiday weekend. WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray about the state’s preparations.
NEW YORK STATE

