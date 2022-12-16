Read full article on original website
Connecticut had among the fewest number of police-involved killings in the nation, report finds
A national database report shows that Connecticut had among the lowest number of police-involved fatal shootings in the country this year. Mapping Police Violence Inc. has been publishing comprehensive and up-to-date data on police violence in the U.S. annually since 2013 in an effort to support transformative change. According to...
Legislative report says 20% of Suffolk County residents live in poverty
A fifth of Suffolk County residents live in poverty according to a legislative report. The legislature’s Welfare to Work Commission found that the federal definition of poverty was absurdly low for Long Island’s cost of living. Instead the report relied on two studies to conclude that a family of four needs at least $100,000 a year to provide for basic necessities.
After months in recovery, Bellone says Suffolk County cyberattack began a year ago
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the cyberattack that has plagued the county for the last four months started much sooner — as early as December of last year. At a news conference on Wednesday, Bellone summarized a report commissioned by the county from the digital forensic auditing firm Palo Alto Networks. Bellone said the hack started in the County Clerk’s Office, gaining top administrator passwords before making its way throughout the county’s sprawling system, department by department.
Bridgeport's new police chief wants officers to show empathy and sympathy
Roderick Porter was sworn in as Bridgeport’s new police chief at the beginning of December. Chief Porter, who first joined the Bridgeport Police Department in 1993 and served for nearly three decades, came out of retirement for the job. He takes over at a challenging time in policing as...
Hector LaSalle nominated to be next chief judge of New York state
Gov. Kathy Hochul has made her choice for New York’s next chief judge: Hector LaSalle, a presiding justice of one of the state’s four appellate courts, who would be the first Latino man to hold the position. “I am humbled by Governor Hochul's nomination, and I thank her...
Fairfield, Stamford and Groton receive grants to address housing shortages and stormwater runoff
Over $36 million in grants will be divided up for eight towns and cities in Connecticut to revitalize communities and create thousands of new jobs, Governor Ned Lamont said. It's part of the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant Program, which was created in 2021. The first round of grants from this program were distributed in April, providing $45 million to 12 towns and cities in the state.
A bit of tension
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has made a push to get some of his oversight powers back regarding state contracts. A citywide after-school program could be coming to New Haven soon. Operators of one of Long Island’s largest nursing homes are being accused of neglecting their patients. And Connecticut has seen a rise in homelessness for the first time in a decade.
Another top official overseeing Connecticut’s retail marijuana market will step down
Less than a month before the first sale of retail marijuana in Connecticut, the state’s top officials in charge of the legal cannabis market’s rollout have resigned. Commissioner Michelle Seagull announced Wednesday that she plans to step down early from her position at the state Department of Consumer Protection during the first quarter of 2023.
Fix approved for 'unintended consequence' that locked some CT residents into service with Eversource
State regulators issued a decision Wednesday intended to address problems with a trial electric program to help people avoid shutoffs. The decision approves a plan from Eversource to allow people who were automatically signed up for the shut-off protection program to switch their electric provider. Previously, the trial shutoff protection...
How New Hampshire schools are trying to meet a growing demand for special education
Kati O’Connell’s 6-year-old daughter, Bella, has yet to have a normal year of school. Her preschool closed at the beginning of the pandemic; when it reopened, it was just two days a week. When Bella started kindergarten in Claremont last year, she missed over 50 days of class because she or a family member had COVID-19.
Suffolk County Legislature approves funding for electric buses
The Suffolk County Legislature has voted 16-1 to approve funding for 12 battery-electric buses. The $5.3 million investment is the first step in Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s plan to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2030. “It is our job on the local level to ensure we are...
Ganim, Bridgeport firefighters' union reach contract agreement
The City of Bridgeport and its firefighters have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement. Acting Fire Chief Lance Edwards said the CBA is favorable for both the city and the department. “I think most people know it's been close to two and a half years, we've been going back and...
Connecticut's new retail marijuana market off to shaky start after state cannabis chief resignation
Connecticut’s cannabis chief, Andrea Comer, is resigning days ahead of the state’s first legal recreational sales, highlighting a possible problem with the new market. Comer, deputy commissioner in the Department of Consumer Protection, has had a difficult job, said Fred McKinney of BJM Solutions, an expert in business set-asides for minorities. That’s because Comer also chairs the Social Equity Council that's responsible for including people from disadvantaged areas and backgrounds in the new market.
Construction begins on Long Island's Neuroscience Research Complex
Officials broke ground on the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's Neuroscience Research Complex on Monday. The $57 million facility on Long Island is meant to further advancements in life sciences. The complex will be housed on a seven-acre development, right on the border of Nassau and Suffolk counties. Research will focus...
Proposal aims to get New Haven students extra help with reading and math
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has proposed a citywide literacy and math initiative to provide afterschool and summer tutoring for students in first to fifth grades. Elicker wants New Haven to spend $3 million in federal aid for the city’s education partners to build out a tutoring program for public school students to catch up on learning lost during the pandemic. The program needs approval from the city Board of Alders.
With the East Side Access opening pushed, MTA rolls out shuttle service and enhanced ticket
New Yorkers will have to wait a little longer to pick up Long Island Rail Road trains at a new station beneath Grand Central Terminal. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the LIRR will launch a shuttle service between the new Grand Central Madison and Jamaica terminals by the end of the year. It will offer up to two trains per hour.
These three empanaderos are bringing Latin American flavors to New Hampshire
There are a number of empanada spots scattered across New Hampshire; some are crispy and fried, others baked – each one brings forward the spectrum of flavors from Latin America. Those who cook them are called empanaderos. One of them is Angela Letelier, who folds empanadas perfectly, grabbing the...
Hochul says ambitious affordable housing plans will require renewing a developer tax break
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced new affordable housing projects in Brooklyn and said she hopes to step up construction of low-cost housing to the rest of the state beginning next year. The plan, announced for an impoverished neighborhood in East New York, spends $373 million to create 576 affordable...
3M says it will stop producing PFAS chemicals that have contaminated communities across New Hampshire
The company 3M, which manufactures everything from Post-It notes to dental implants, has announced it will stop making PFAS — a group of man-made chemicals linked to a variety of health issues. The move comes as federal regulators are preparing to place limits on the chemicals in drinking water....
New York state preparing for severe weather during busy holiday weekend
During one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, New York state officials are warning of potential severe impacts from a winter storm that is forecast to include high winds and drastic temperature changes. That could lead to power outages and closed roads, complicating plans for the holiday weekend. WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray about the state’s preparations.
