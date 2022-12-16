Over $36 million in grants will be divided up for eight towns and cities in Connecticut to revitalize communities and create thousands of new jobs, Governor Ned Lamont said. It's part of the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant Program, which was created in 2021. The first round of grants from this program were distributed in April, providing $45 million to 12 towns and cities in the state.

GROTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO