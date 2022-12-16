Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.WestloadedKentucky State
KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District MatterThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BARDSTOWN JUSTICE WATCH: Speculation Charles Simms To Retire After John Kelly Re-Opens Law OfficeThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Related
wymt.com
EKY fire department receives major donation from Central KY county
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last several years, the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department in Perry County has been down on its luck with old and inoperable equipment. “Everything we have is outdated, its wore out, our trucks are just wore out; abused, neglected and not maintained the way they should,” said the department’s Fire Chief Robert Amis.
wymt.com
Lexington-based organization gives back to children of Buckhorn
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, dozens of kids in the Buckhorn area went home with warm clothes and toys thanks to one Lexington-based organization. Direct2Kids is an organization dedicated to providing children across the state with essential clothing items like warm coats, hats and gloves along with toys to make their Christmas a little brighter.
wymt.com
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
wymt.com
Three tips to protect your plumbing during cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bitter cold air, which will arrive late this week, could cause some trouble with your plumbing. Nathan Halliday is a plumber and commercial sales representative for Dauenhauer Plumbing. “You’ll need to just slowly drip your, each faucet in the house, just a slow drip,” Halliday said....
wymt.com
Kentucky airports, road crews prepare for incoming winter weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 100 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more from home this holiday season, 90% by personal vehicle, according to AAA. 1.5 million Kentuckians will be among those traveling. With severe winter weather expected this holiday weekend, are Kentucky’s roads and airports ready for the increase in travelers?
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
wymt.com
No, Waylon Jennings did not own the ‘Cocaine Bear,’ WAVE News documentary confirms
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just when the story of the so-called Cocaine Bear, a drug-sniffing movie celebrity couldn’t get any weirder, it does. The Netflix film Cocaine Bear is due out in February. Directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Ray Liotta in his final role, it’s inspired by a true story rooted in Kentucky. One Lexington, Ky. business is already cashing in on the animal’s wild tale that was destined for Hollywood.
wymt.com
God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
wymt.com
Devin Leary announces transfer to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former NC State Quarterback Devin Leary announced on Twitter he will officially transfer to Kentucky, as reported by several outlets. In six games played this season, Leary threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season, Leary tallied 3,433 passing yards and recorded 35 touchdown passes.
wymt.com
Pharmacies face medication shortages as illnesses spike
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are coughing, sneezing, have a fever, runny nose or chills, you are not alone. However, finding a remedy might be headache-inducing. “We can probably point them in the direction that they can search for a particular product based on the symptoms. But do we actually have it is another thing,” said the owner of The Pharmacy Shop, Clarence Sullivan.
wymt.com
UK Women snap three-game losing streak, beat Ohio 95-86
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) – Five players scored in double figures as the Kentucky women’s basketball team beat Ohio University 95-86 on Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum, snapping a three-game losing steak. Robyn Benton led the Cats with 20 points, while Ajae Petty added 15 points and eight rebounds....
wymt.com
Kentucky picks up holiday win at Rupp Arena
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Before the Cats take a well-deserved holiday break, Florida A&M came to Rupp Arena and Kentucky picked up another double-digit win. Cason Wallace let Kentucky’s scoring effort once again, this time with 27 points to shatter his career high. Kentucky led by just ten at...
wymt.com
Good Question: How do I know if I should enroll in budget billing with my utility?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We will all be relying on our heating systems over the next few days, but some of us will be paying less than others, at least on this bill. That’s the subject of today’s Good Question. Nancy asks, How do I know if I should enroll in budget billing with my utility?
Comments / 0