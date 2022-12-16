Some of the best TV right now has been coming from delightfully and unabashedly nerdy sources. TV adaptations of The Wheel of Time, The Rings of Power, The Sandman and House of the Dragon are streaming beloved storylines from high fantasy and sci-fi literature to living rooms across the world. Leveraging IP with an established fan base appears to be a winning strategy, though recently the source material has not been exclusive to books or comics: Stories from video games are becoming a recurring feature on the film and TV scenes alike, and the reception has never been better nor more significant as a trend in the future of entertainment.

14 HOURS AGO