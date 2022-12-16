Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
HBO Max Releases New Teaser Trailer for 2023
HBO Max has released a promo for its upcoming and returning series in 2023. The trailer shows new clips for True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, and The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal. There are also clips from upcoming original programs such...
AdWeek
Twitter Begins Pilot Test of Twitter Blue for Business
Building on its most recent official rollout of subscription service Twitter Blue, Twitter began a pilot test of Twitter Blue for Business with a select group of businesses. A square company badge will appear next to the display name of businesses in the pilot, and Oreo. had some fun with...
AdWeek
Video Games Are Dominating Hollywood and Changing Viewing Habits Forever
Some of the best TV right now has been coming from delightfully and unabashedly nerdy sources. TV adaptations of The Wheel of Time, The Rings of Power, The Sandman and House of the Dragon are streaming beloved storylines from high fantasy and sci-fi literature to living rooms across the world. Leveraging IP with an established fan base appears to be a winning strategy, though recently the source material has not been exclusive to books or comics: Stories from video games are becoming a recurring feature on the film and TV scenes alike, and the reception has never been better nor more significant as a trend in the future of entertainment.
Microsoft braces to fight FTC over Activision Blizzard deal
Microsoft is headed for a battle with the Federal Trade Commission over whether the U.S. will block the tech giant's planned takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Microsoft on Thursday filed a formal challenge to the FTC lawsuit's declaring the $68.7 billion deal an illegal acquisition that should be...
AdWeek
Explore the Future of Digital Marketing With NexTech 2022
Back in person for the first time since its inaugural summit in 2019, Adweek’s NexTech conference was held earlier this month. For two days, speakers discussed the trends that are shaping the future of marketing. Topics like audience targeting, alternative identifiers and retail media were discussed in depth, giving virtual and in-person attendees valuable insights for the new year.
AdWeek
Before Performance Max, There Was Google's App Campaigns, Muddying Transparency
Automation is taking hold of the ad industry, and marketers are grappling with the idea of balancing transparency with effectiveness, spurred by interest in Google’s year-old tool Performance Max. And if history is to be believed, performance often wins. But that doesn’t mean marketers are happy about it.
AdWeek
The Speed of Culture Podcast: Fastest-Growing Consumer Trends of 2022
On Jan 25, join experts at Adweek Outlook 2023, a live virtual event, for trend forecasting, tips and tools. Register Now. What are the fastest-growing consumer trends, and how will they shape our world? These questions launched The Speed of Culture podcast. The future is uncertain, and we can’t predict where it’s headed. But we can talk about it and prepare ourselves for various scenarios.
AdWeek
The Reasons Why Netflix’s Ad Tier Was Its Least Popular Plan in November
Netflix’s new ad-supported tier reportedly isn’t as popular as the streamer would like. The plan accounted for only 9% of new Netflix sign-ups in the United States during November, the first month it was made available, according to subscription analytics firm Antenna, per the Wall Street Journal. Around...
AdWeek
Nielsen Top 10: Wednesday Is Most Streamed Program for Week of Nov. 21
The hit Netflix series Wednesday was the most streamed program for the week of November 21, according to Nielsen’s Top 10 list. The teen dramedy pulled in 5.99 billion minutes viewed; more than half of the viewers hail from the 18-49 demo, 60% female, and quarter of which were from Hispanic households. Wednesday now ranks as the second highest streamed weekly viewing program of all time (since 2020), with Stranger Things ranked as N0.1 with 7.20 billion minutes viewed.
AdWeek
Netflix Reportedly Cracking Down on Password Sharing in Early 2023
Netflix will crack down on password sharing starting in early 2023. The company has been looking into ways to stop password sharing over the past few months. Still, the changes will formally take effect in next year, as co-CEO Reed Hastings noted the streamer has waited too long on this issue, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Comments / 0