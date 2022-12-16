ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson + More Added to CBS’ ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Lineup

Nashville will ring in the New Year with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on CBS, and a large group of new performers have been added to the lineup for the big night. In an announcement shared on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the special's co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Elle King have been confirmed as performers. Additional country artists set to appear include Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson and the War and Treaty.
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
