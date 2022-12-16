ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Why do we give?. Guest host Mona Seghatoleslami brings us a conversation about how local artists are creating cultural connections across the community. Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester is an artistic collaboration that focuses on sharing the folklore of Latino communities. From art and music to health-related workshops, the non-profit’s artists engages with marginalized communities and encourages pride in their roots. What can we learn about the Latin American world through art? We talk about the group's work and the value of immersing ourselves in other cultures. Our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Brighton alleges fraud and deception undercut community energy plan

Corporate greed might have been at the center of a failed program meant to deliver low-cost renewable energy to residents and businesses in Brighton. The allegation is set out in a lawsuit that the town filed this week in state Supreme Court. When Brighton announced the end of the energy...
BRIGHTON, NY
wxxinews.org

Rochester suing gun manufacturers as part of anti-violence efforts

The City of Rochester is going after companies that manufacture firearms, filing a lawsuit that seeks to hold them responsible for their role in the city’s gun violence crisis. The suit was announced Tuesday by Mayor Malik Evans, Corporation Counsel Linda Kingsley, and lawyers from the New York City...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Former SUNY Brockport wrestling coach Don Murray sues NCAA seeking to lift 3-year suspension

Former SUNY Brockport wrestling coach Don Murray is suing the NCAA, claiming a shoddy investigation orchestrated by the college ended his 50-year career. Murray won five national titles and coached dozens of All-Americans before abruptly retiring last year. His departure came after the college temporarily suspended the wrestling program over...

