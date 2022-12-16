Read full article on original website
Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Why do we give?. Guest host Mona Seghatoleslami brings us a conversation about how local artists are creating cultural connections across the community. Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester is an artistic collaboration that focuses on sharing the folklore of Latino communities. From art and music to health-related workshops, the non-profit’s artists engages with marginalized communities and encourages pride in their roots. What can we learn about the Latin American world through art? We talk about the group's work and the value of immersing ourselves in other cultures. Our guests:
Brighton alleges fraud and deception undercut community energy plan
Corporate greed might have been at the center of a failed program meant to deliver low-cost renewable energy to residents and businesses in Brighton. The allegation is set out in a lawsuit that the town filed this week in state Supreme Court. When Brighton announced the end of the energy...
Rochester suing gun manufacturers as part of anti-violence efforts
The City of Rochester is going after companies that manufacture firearms, filing a lawsuit that seeks to hold them responsible for their role in the city’s gun violence crisis. The suit was announced Tuesday by Mayor Malik Evans, Corporation Counsel Linda Kingsley, and lawyers from the New York City...
Boil water advisory expected to continue into the weekend in parts of Rochester; storm prep gears up
Repair work continues on a major water main break that happened Wednesday evening on Rochester’s southwest side on Favor Street, not far from West Main and Ford streets. A 3-foot-wide water main, originally installed in 1899, broke, spewing thousands of gallons of water into streets and houses in that neighborhood.
A deep freeze and winter storm warnings for much of the region in the next few days
An intense winter storm is barreling across the U.S. and the Rochester area will start feeling the brunt of its impact on Friday. Thursday will just see some rain, and milder temperatures with a high in the 40s. But meteorologist Josh Nichols says expect a mixture of precipitation on Friday,...
Former SUNY Brockport wrestling coach Don Murray sues NCAA seeking to lift 3-year suspension
Former SUNY Brockport wrestling coach Don Murray is suing the NCAA, claiming a shoddy investigation orchestrated by the college ended his 50-year career. Murray won five national titles and coached dozens of All-Americans before abruptly retiring last year. His departure came after the college temporarily suspended the wrestling program over...
