Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
President Joe Biden 'Complained' About Kamala Harris During First Months Of Presidency, Called VP 'Work In Progress'
President Joe Biden reportedly complained about Vice President Kamala Harris in the early months of his presidency, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Biden and Harris quickly approach the end of their second full year as president and vice president, new revelations are surfacing regarding the pair’s professional relationship after first taking office on January 20, 2021.According to Fight of His Life, an upcoming book by political writer Chris Whipple detailing the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration, President Biden allegedly told a friend that VP Harris was “a work in progress.”Whipple reportedly cited one particular incident...
GOP's usual embrace of Trump muted after criminal referral
NEW YORK — The Republican Party quickly and forcefully rallied behind Donald Trump in the hours after federal agents seized classified documents from his Florida estate this summer. Four months later, that sense of intensity and urgency was missing — at least for now — after the Jan. 6...
EXPLAINER: What's the debate over releasing Trump's taxes?
WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday voted to release former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, raising the potential of additional revelations in the coming days related to the finances of the longtime businessman who broke political norms by refusing to voluntarily make public his returns as he sought the presidency.
Zelenskyy’s Message: Ukraine Is Fighting for Good Over Evil
KYIV, Ukraine — Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was often brushed off as a former comedian who stumbled into the job of leading a nation with the seemingly naive promise of cleaning up Ukraine’s endemic corruption. After a quick trip Tuesday to...
