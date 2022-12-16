Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?East Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PAMarilyn JohnsonSpringfield, PA
Related
Op-Ed: Bringing the middle class back to Atlantic City starts with housing
Incubator zones and taxing on casino gaming revenue could help improve housing for residents. There has been much commentary in the media and throughout local communities surrounding potential major investments in housing at Bader Field in Atlantic City. These should be applauded — all investment in the city is a good investment.
Trenton is down to 1 hospital as St. Francis closes
Trenton officials express concern for the city's 90,000 residents. St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton is now under the auspices of Capital Health. As of 12:01 Wednesday morning, the merger between the regional health provider and the 150-year-old hospital became official. Also, St. Francis Hospital is no more — It’s...
Addiction rehab CEO comes under intense SCI questioning
The business conduct of addiction rehabilitation facilities was under the microscope this week as the State Commission of Investigation held a public hearing on illicit business practices and abuses in the industry. Wednesday’s hearing centered on testimony from the owner of the Kingsway Recovery Center, an addiction treatment center in...
Apparent winners called in Trenton’s runoff election
The votes are in but the winners of Trenton’s runoff election for two city council seats are still not clear —thanks to low turnout and a mere handful of votes separating the candidates. In the South Ward, the winner appears to be state worker Jennifer Figueroa Kettenburg with more than 53% of the vote, 309 votes to be exact. But in the North Ward, Jennifer Williams is hanging onto a narrow 11-vote lead over her opponent Damian Malave. Those results are unofficial, as mail-in ballots are counted and the county clerk certifies the tally. It’s a shaky end to a tumultuous year in the capital city.
Salvation Army gifts toys to hundreds of Camden families, more wanted
The Salvation Army Kroc Center is accepting toy donations through the weekend. Hundreds of families in Camden are getting a little help this holiday season. The Salvation Army Kroc Center is hosting a Christmas toy shop where families can pick out two gifts for every child in their household who is 12 years old and under, all for free.
The challenge to make school lunch menus tasty and healthy
“We want to feed our kids. That’s what we’re here to do.” That’s why Arlethia Brown from Camden Schools toured tables from more than 40 vendors — loaded with turkey bites, tater tots and chicken tacos along with packaged peaches and pepperoni pizza. She was looking for something healthy. “Now, don’t get me wrong. I love a slice of pizza,” Brown said. “But I want that slice of pizza to have a little broccoli on there, tomatoes, onions, maybe some peppers.”
Diversion not incarceration
The goal of diversion is to keep people struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse out of jail or from being sent back to jail. After cycling in and out of prison and struggling for long periods of time with addiction and depression, Curtis Bowers Jr. said he knew he needed help.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0