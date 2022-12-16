ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ Spotlight

Baraka unveils plan to end chronic homelessness in Newark

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Wednesday unveiled a strategic plan to end chronic homelessness in the city. “Housing is the number one problem that we all face and all other issues and social determinants develop from a lack of housing, lack of quality and affordable housing, lack of shelter, period, for people,” Baraka said when announcing the plan, known as “The Path Home.” The plan calls for parlaying state, local and private sector financial support to build more affordable housing, more shelters and, significantly, to provide services.
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

NYC schools to close rapid COVID response center

New York City’s education department will “permanently close” the command center that collects reports of positive COVID cases among students and school staff, according to an email sent to principals on Tuesday. Along with the Dec. 23 closure of the “Situation Room,” families will no longer receive the automatically generated email notifications about cases in their school communities, and schools will no longer have to send letters about positive cases, said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Paterson fieldhouse named for principal who died of COVID-19

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A new athletic fieldhouse for student athletes in Paterson is dedicated to a beloved principal who died during the pandemic. Many friends, former student athletes and fraternity brothers of the late Dr. Gerald Glisson cut the ribbon on the new, state-of-the-art facility on the field of Eastside High School on Monday. […]
PATERSON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Invest Newark announces new appointments for general counsel, chief innovation economy officer & director of broadband

Invest Newark on Monday said it appointed two individuals, Jeet Gulati and Aaron Meyerson, to serve as its general counsel and chief innovation economy officer and director of broadband, respectively. The new appointments will improve internal processes, enhance efficiency and further support the organization’s innovative programming and operations. “As...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

UCC, City of Newark Served Up Holiday Cheer To 250 Youth At 'Shop With a Hero' Event

(NEWARK, NJ) -- United Community Corporation (UCC) and the City of Newark made over 200 local children’s spirits merry and bright just in time for the holidays at this year’s annual “Shop With a Hero” event. The program, held on Saturday at the Robert Treat Hotel in downtown Newark, provided each child with a $100 gift card to then go on a shopping spree in downtown Newark with a local hero.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Trenton is down to 1 hospital as St. Francis closes

Trenton officials express concern for the city's 90,000 residents. St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton is now under the auspices of Capital Health. As of 12:01 Wednesday morning, the merger between the regional health provider and the 150-year-old hospital became official. Also, St. Francis Hospital is no more — It’s...
TRENTON, NJ
PIX11

NYC nurses voting over possible strike at 12 hospitals

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nurses at a dozen New York City hospitals could soon go on strike. Voting over the issue started Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New York State Nurses Association. The NYSNA anticipates almost all of the voting will finish by the end of the week. Contract negotiations have been ongoing for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades

Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy

The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Fulop touts downward crime trend, pushes for review of bail reform

Jersey City mayor: Decline in homicides is ‘quite a significant accomplishment’. “The important thing here is trends, not the actual data. We still have a week left in the year but we’re [on] target for the lowest number of homicides since records have been kept in Jersey City. It’s quite a significant accomplishment,” said Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop when announcing the end-of-year crime statistics for his city. The numbers for other crimes, including robbery, aggravated assault and burglaries were all up slightly.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

