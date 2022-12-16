Read full article on original website
New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate
A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases.
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a difference
A bonus of $5000 is also available. It sounds good when someone says "congratulations, you are hired" and "you will get a bonus of thousands of dollars for good performance." However, not all job opportunities are the same and not all people can perform well.
Baraka unveils plan to end chronic homelessness in Newark
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Wednesday unveiled a strategic plan to end chronic homelessness in the city. “Housing is the number one problem that we all face and all other issues and social determinants develop from a lack of housing, lack of quality and affordable housing, lack of shelter, period, for people,” Baraka said when announcing the plan, known as “The Path Home.” The plan calls for parlaying state, local and private sector financial support to build more affordable housing, more shelters and, significantly, to provide services.
NYC schools to close rapid COVID response center
New York City’s education department will “permanently close” the command center that collects reports of positive COVID cases among students and school staff, according to an email sent to principals on Tuesday. Along with the Dec. 23 closure of the “Situation Room,” families will no longer receive the automatically generated email notifications about cases in their school communities, and schools will no longer have to send letters about positive cases, said the...
Paterson fieldhouse named for principal who died of COVID-19
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A new athletic fieldhouse for student athletes in Paterson is dedicated to a beloved principal who died during the pandemic. Many friends, former student athletes and fraternity brothers of the late Dr. Gerald Glisson cut the ribbon on the new, state-of-the-art facility on the field of Eastside High School on Monday. […]
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
roi-nj.com
Invest Newark announces new appointments for general counsel, chief innovation economy officer & director of broadband
Invest Newark on Monday said it appointed two individuals, Jeet Gulati and Aaron Meyerson, to serve as its general counsel and chief innovation economy officer and director of broadband, respectively. The new appointments will improve internal processes, enhance efficiency and further support the organization’s innovative programming and operations. “As...
UCC, City of Newark Served Up Holiday Cheer To 250 Youth At 'Shop With a Hero' Event
(NEWARK, NJ) -- United Community Corporation (UCC) and the City of Newark made over 200 local children’s spirits merry and bright just in time for the holidays at this year’s annual “Shop With a Hero” event. The program, held on Saturday at the Robert Treat Hotel in downtown Newark, provided each child with a $100 gift card to then go on a shopping spree in downtown Newark with a local hero.
Trenton is down to 1 hospital as St. Francis closes
Trenton officials express concern for the city's 90,000 residents. St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton is now under the auspices of Capital Health. As of 12:01 Wednesday morning, the merger between the regional health provider and the 150-year-old hospital became official. Also, St. Francis Hospital is no more — It’s...
‘21’ series: A profile of Stacey Ross and her work against addiction
A peer recovery specialist leans on personal experience to help others. The NJ PBS digital documentary series “21” examines a simple question: Does where you live in the state affect how you live? The “21” series profiles one person in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties and looks at the social determinants that affect that person’s life.
NYC nurses voting over possible strike at 12 hospitals
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nurses at a dozen New York City hospitals could soon go on strike. Voting over the issue started Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New York State Nurses Association. The NYSNA anticipates almost all of the voting will finish by the end of the week. Contract negotiations have been ongoing for […]
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy
The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
Nurse: At Clara Maass we stand united and choose to unionize | Opinion
In August of 2022, the nurses at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville overwhelmingly voted to unionize. The union we joined is 1199SEIU, the largest healthcare union in the country. Since the election, Clara Maass management has done everything it can to undermine the nurses’ choice to unionize. Just...
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
Fulop touts downward crime trend, pushes for review of bail reform
Jersey City mayor: Decline in homicides is ‘quite a significant accomplishment’. “The important thing here is trends, not the actual data. We still have a week left in the year but we’re [on] target for the lowest number of homicides since records have been kept in Jersey City. It’s quite a significant accomplishment,” said Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop when announcing the end-of-year crime statistics for his city. The numbers for other crimes, including robbery, aggravated assault and burglaries were all up slightly.
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
