Sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson committed to the Baylor Bears Tuesday afternoon after entering the transfer portal on December 5th. Jackson was a starter for Arkansas last year, starting 8 of 12 games last year as he had 16 receptions for 277 yards and 3 scores averaging 17.3 yards per reception. As a true freshman in 2021, Jackson appeared in all 13 of the Razorbacks games, putting up 5 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown on the season.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO