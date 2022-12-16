Read full article on original website
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Razorbacks bolster QB room on National Signing Day
Arkansas has one of the nation’s most dynamic threats at the quarterback position in KJ Jefferson, but the depth behind him has been a concern. During Wednesday’s National Signing Day, the Razorbacks addressed the need in a big way with the official addition of North Carolina transfer Jacolby Criswell and four-star Malachi Singleton.
Eric Musselman gives latest on Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr.
No. 10 Arkansas had no issues cruising past UNC Asheville with an 85-51 blowout victory in Fayetteville (Ark) Wednesday, but the night was far from drama free as the news came out prior to tipoff that star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. would be unavailable. "Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith...
Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave
When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
Marcus Henderson enters transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Henderson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Henderson is the 21st scholarship player at Arkansas to enter or announce for the portal since August. As a recruit in the Class of 2020, Henderson was listed as a four-star prospect and the No. 337 overall recruit in the nation.
TRANSFER ALERT: Arkansas safety Myles Slusher
Louisville has announced another addition to the roster via the NCAA transfer portal in Arkansas safety Myles Slusher. The 6-foot, 194-pound defensive back committed to Louisville following a weekend visit. In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Slusher appeared in 23 games with 15 starts. He totaled 93 tackles, including 9.5...
Bears add Arkansas wide receiver transfer Ketron Jackson
Sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson committed to the Baylor Bears Tuesday afternoon after entering the transfer portal on December 5th. Jackson was a starter for Arkansas last year, starting 8 of 12 games last year as he had 16 receptions for 277 yards and 3 scores averaging 17.3 yards per reception. As a true freshman in 2021, Jackson appeared in all 13 of the Razorbacks games, putting up 5 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown on the season.
Fort Smith named among top 15 neediest cities in study
Fort Smith, Arkansas was named among the top 15 cities in the U.S. for neediness in a new study conducted by WalletHub recently.
Fort Smith police investigating a death near Riverfront Park
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police were working a death investigation near Riverfront Park Saturday. Police closed roads near the area of N A and 6th streets Saturday while they investigated. Police said the death does not seem suspicious. No other information was made available as of 9...
